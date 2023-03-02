New Delhi, March 2 (IANSlife) BharatBox is a new cultural hub featuring key partners from India’s entertainment, art, and sports sectors, including Bollywood. The Sandbox, a decentralised gaming virtual world, and subsidiary of Animoca Brands, announced a joint venture with Brinc, a leading global venture accelerator. The new entrants have joined The Sandbox’s virtual real estate by acquiring LAND NFTs in the open metaverse, committed to building experiences in Bharatbox.

“The Sandbox is not only a hub for global digital culture – we also want to cultivate diverse and rich neighbourhoods of regional culture such as Bharatbox,” said Sebastien Borget, COO and Co-Founder of The Sandbox. “From Bollywood to Bhangra, from Mumbai to Kolkata, there is so much exciting content from music, film, and other entertainment mediums in India that we can bring to life as interactive experiences in the metaverse. We want to make Bharatbox a virtual gathering place for everyone who loves Indian culture.”

Manav Gupta, CEO and Founder at Brinc, said “BharatBox represents a unique opportunity to create an inclusive metaverse that celebrates the richness and diversity of Indian culture across entertainment, sports, philanthropy, culture, and entrepreneurship. By bringing together artists, creators, and innovators from across India, we’re creating a virtual gathering place that provides a platform for everyone to express themselves and collaborate on new experiences. As we move forward, we’re committed to promoting Web3 development in India and empowering women, marginalised communities, and creators from all backgrounds to participate fully and benefit from the growth of this decentralized ecosystem.”

Neeraj Roy, President at Heftyverse, said “It’s exciting to partner with Brinc and The Sandbox on such a revolutionary project that’s already received backing from some of India’s biggest stars. With engagement driven by Indian live events, one-off experiences, and pop culture, Bharatbox will promote our country’s uniqueness and creativity to a new community, and monetize our art and culture in previously unthinkable ways.”

Part virtual real estate, part amusement park, The Sandbox fully embraces the idea of the metaverse as a continuous shared digital space where worlds and heroes collide to make magic. Over 400 partners have joined The Sandbox, including Warner Music Group, Ubisoft, The Rabbids, Cut the Rope, Tony Hawk, Gucci Vault, The Walking Dead, Invincible, Snoop Dogg, Adidas, Deadmau5, Steve Aoki, SM Entertainment, The Smurfs, Care Bears, and Atari, all following The Sandbox team’s vision of empowering players to create their own experiences using both original and well-known characters and worlds.

