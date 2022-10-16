INDIALIFESTYLE

A dash of freshness: Pankaj & Nidhi’s new collection

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANSlife) Designer duo Pankaj and Nidhis latest collection is called ‘Solaris’. It is a Latin word which translates to ‘pertaining to the sun. They associate the sun with qualities such as vibrancy and eternal energy which gives life to the entire universe.

“Embodying the same vibe, our collection is centered around the idea of high energy, bright colours and glow as a symbol of resurgence for new beginnings,” said Pankaj. The collection was launched at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI on Day 4. They collaborated with Lakmé 9To5 Vitamin C+ skincare range which inspired the colours palette of the collection that ranged from oranges, plum, emeralds, ambers, yellows, horizon pinks, purples, dusky teals and greens.

Models wearing blazer dresses, pantsuits, embellished jackets showcased the collection. The designers introduced Japanese kimono graphics, combined with Indian elements in some outfits. There were of 3D geometric prints, appliques in different patterns used.

Actress Ananya Panday walked the ramp as showstopper wearing a monotone orange blazer dress with applique work.

The duo started their career in fashion in the year 2006 by launching their label, gaining recognition, laurels and several awards along the journey. “Our journey has been super exciting. We seem to have come a long way, but we still have a long way to go. Our brand keeps evolving with time, but the signature remains. We are grateful for our teams and our loyal customers that have supported us throughout this time. It’s a great feeling to be here,” Pankaj shared.

Even though the power couple thinks that there is no substitute for hard work and one should keep doing and giving their best, they also emphasis on the importance of balancing personal and professional lives. He said, “After the pandemic, we also realized that hard work isn’t everything, family and love also holds equal weight; and one needs to spend time with loved ones.”

Asked about their next project, Pankaj revealed, “We are always at the peak of our creative high when we are in the midst of designing a collection, so it is actually a great time for ideas to erupt and carve the vision for the next season. It is still too early to say, but there are already ideas up our sleeve about what we want to create next.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20221016-203802

