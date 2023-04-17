INDIA

A day after 12 disciples died, Appasaheb Dharmadhikari ‘deeply pained’

Amid a raging political slugfest over the deaths of at least 12 disciples owing to heatstroke, reformer Dattatreya Narayan Dharmadhikari – revered as Appasaheb – on Monday expressed his deep anguish and pain over the tragedy.

In a signed statement, Appasaheb Dharmadhikari said that all those who had attended the state government’s ‘Maharashtra Bhushan Award 2022’ function were “like my family”.

“The ‘Shrisadasya’ family is spread in India and abroad. Several people lost their lives owing to sunstroke after the award function. This is extremely painful for me since this calamity has befallen my family members. I am also feeling their loss like my own family,” he said.

The social worker said that the loss he experienced for the ‘Shrisadasyas’ was too deep for him to express in words, but prayed for the departed souls and solace to their families to bear the calamity.

Appasaheb Dharmadhikari also said that while what has happened was indded tragic, he appealed that the matter should not be politicised.

20230417-192602

