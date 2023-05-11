New Delhi, May 11 (IANSlife) The Skyview by Empyrean Patnitop Marathon is all set to host the Skyview by Empyrean Patnitop Marathon 2023 in the Jammu Valley on May 28.

It is a first-of-its-kind mega event in the region and has been specially curated to instill and promote a love for sports, adventure, fitness, and the great outdoors among participants.

The Marathon is open to participants across ages ranging from five years to 60+ and is divided into the 1 km, 5 km, 10 km and 21.1 km categories.

It offers runners a panoramic view of the entire valley, will begin from the Skyview Terrace taking the scenic route through the challenging terrain of the region past Patnitop Meadows and Nathatop Road before it ends back at the Terrace.

The award ceremony and all pre-run and post-run events will be held at the Skyview Terrace.

“In addition to providing luxurious accommodations, world-class hospitality, and adventure experiences for guests at our property, promoting sport also is a key component of the brand ethos of Skyview by Empyrean. This marathon ticks off several objectives for us as a responsible, sustainable brand — it encourages a spirit of sportsmanship, it brings together passionate fitness lovers from across India, it showcases some of Jammu’s most scenic routes, and above all, it encourages a love for running! We are very excited to work with our partners, brand ambassadors, and influencers, who are committed to making this event a super success,” said Junaid Altaf, Group Executive Director, FIL Industries Private Limited, the parent company of Skyview by Empyrean.

Registrations for the marathon have already begun. The BIB distribution for registered participants will take place on May 27, 2023, at The Skyview Terrace.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20230511-120802