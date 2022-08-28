New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANSlife) The monument at Red Fort, a top-notch visitor centre has opened in the Red Fort, according to Mitra, Dalmia Bharat Ltd. The multi-story centre, which opens to the public exhibits the rich heritage of the Mughal-era when the fort was created and has been curated in close cooperation with the Ministries of Culture, Tourism and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

At this transcendent centre, visitors can learn about Incredible India’s illustrious history through mesmerising major attractions like interactive experiences and distinctive exhibitions. A historic British barrack from the 19th century that has been preserved serves as the home of the Red Fort Centre.

Commenting on the inauguration of the national attraction in the capital, Puneet Dalmia, Managing Director, Dalmia Bharat Limited, said, “We welcome our fellow citizens and guests from across the world to visit and experience Delhi’s old-world charm through the best-in-class Red Fort Centre. It aims to provide a first-hand understanding of how the transformation and history of Delhi and the majestic monument’s grand opulence have left a mark. We are hopeful that our nation-building efforts will lead to greater awareness about our country’s rich heritage and we also look forward to giving back to the community through multiple facets, including employment generation that this endeavour is creating.”

Two levels make up the Red Fort Centre. Visitors can enjoy a unique 10-minute 360-degree immersive viewing experience with wall, ceiling and floor projections on the ground floor, as well as a space for augmented reality photography. Tourists can also stop by the Snack Point run by Café Delhi Heights with a specially crafted menu and the Souvenir Shop managed by Luv India Concepts.

The first floor houses the Interpretation Centre which is divided into the following sections:

* Safar: An introduction to Delhi before the establishment of Red Fort and Shahjahanabad

* Zindagi: The magnificent architecture, royal traditions and luxurious living in the fort

* Tareekh: Defining moments in India’s history with Red Fort as the fulcrum

* Hum Ek Hain: Positioning Red Fort as the Fort of India and India’s unity in diversity. This section houses the Harmony Installation, the Unity Room and the Pledge for India

From Tuesday through Sunday, the Red Fort Visitor Centre is open to the people from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Red Fort is shut for the public on Mondays). The first floor Interpretation Centre, the 360-degree Show, and the AR Photography will each require a little ticket costing Rs 100 per person. Costs for the Snack Point and Souvenir Shop will be based on the menu and price list.

