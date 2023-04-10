ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIALIFESTYLE

A five-year-old girl sexually harassed by servant’s husband in South Delhi

A five-year-old girl was sexually harassed by a 42-year-old man in South Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area, an official said on Monday, adding that the accused has been arrested.

According to police, the matter came to light on Sunday when an information was received at Vasant Kunj South police station regarding sexual harassment with a minor, following which, a police team was dispatched to the spot.

“During enquiry, it was revealed that on Saturday when the victim’s parents were out for work, she went to her servant’s room to play with her son,” said a senior police official.

The husband of the servant, Ajay, came in the room and removed his lower clothes in front of the five-year-old girl and showed her his private parts.

“The victim narrated the incident to her mother who gave the information to police. Counselling of the victim was carried out by CIC Counsellor and she supported the version,” said the official.

“Accordingly a case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act was registered at Vasant Kunj South police station and during investigation, Ajay, a resident of Maharashtra was arrested,” said the official, adding that further probe is on.

