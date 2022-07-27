New Delhi, July 27 (IANSlife) Designer Varun Bahl’s love for flora and fauna isn’t something he’s not conquered before. From vintage designs to contemporary motifs, his designs beautifully portray nature through various handcrafted techniques, plush hues, and fresh silhouettes.

The designer showcased his collection, ‘New Leaf’ at the FDCI India Couture Week 2022 being held in the Capital. For womenswear, Bahl focussed on voluminous lehengas, statement pantsuits, layered dresses packed with bold floral prints, patchwork embroideries, and interesting textures. On the men’s front, there were plenty of cool jackets, suits, and sherwanis on display.

With the wedding season around the corner, this collection offers a wide variety of choices for brides who are looking to experiment. The bralette tops, 3-D textured patchworks, and luxe suits are some brave options.

The collection reinvents traditional Indian silhouettes and alternates between Indian wedding ensembles and red carpet looks, catering to the younger generation’s couture needs.

