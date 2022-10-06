INDIALIFESTYLE

A Free Pair For All

NewsWire
0
0

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANSlife) As a brand well known for its loyal global fanbase, Crocs, is gearing up to celebrate 20 years of fandom during the most wonderful time of the year, Croctober. A beautifully diverse tapestry of one-of-a-kinds from every corner of the world  this milestone moment will deliver the biggest and boldest fan-fueled experience yet with a month of surprise activations.

Festivities officially kick off in a big way on October 3rd, with the launch of a “Free Pair For All” shoe giveaway. ‘Tag a friend, win a pair’ and every day for the first week of Croctober, the brand will give away hundreds of pairs of shoes each day inviting all fans, ranging from OGs to newbies, to join in on the celebrations.

From there, the brand will continue to treat Croc Nation to surprise giveaways and exclusive products. New product launches and noteworthy collaboration releases will further commemorate the brand’s 20-year milestone in an authentically Crocs way.

Momentum will continue all the way up to Croc Day, which would mark the commencement of the celebrations, wherein a unique engagement activity for the fans is being planned. The day will also witness the launch of an intriguing AV feature, capturing the exhilaration & jubilation of fans receiving surprising packages from the brand.

Croctober is a moment to recognize Crocs fans around the country who are the driving force behind the brand’s success. It all started on October 23rd in 2017 with what was originally known as National Crocodile Day, when Crocs fans saw an opportunity to turn it into a celebration of their favorite shoe brand.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20221006-211004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kerala NEET Innerwear row: Girls allowed to re-appear for exam

    Sensor cameras, cage set up to catch man-eater tigress in Dudhwa

    Empty cylinders bought from Patiala to set up Oxygen Langar in...

    PIL in Calcutta HC demands CBI probe into Mamata’s ‘jihad’ comment