A free ride along with food for this Hyderabadi youth

Hyderabad, Aug 16 (IANS) Food apps have made things easy for people to order food from comforts of their homes and satiate their hunger, but here is a case where a Zomato user in Hyderabad used it to reach his destination.

A Facebook post of Obesh Komirisetty went viral on Friday with many on the social media site lauding his innovative thinking to hitch the ride with the food-delivery boy after he was left stranded at a shopping mall in Hitec City, the information technology hub.

Obesh revealed through a Facebook post last week that he had to come out with the novel idea to reach his home as he was unable to find public transport or a cab.

“It was around 11.50 p.m. I am at Inorbit Mall road and looking for an auto but couldn’t find anything to reach my room. So I opened Uber app but ride fares were high… around 300 Rs and also I am little hungry,” wrote Obesh, who is from Vijayawada and lives in Hyderabad.

“I just opened Zomato and searched for food shops around me, I found one Dosa Bandi near me and ordered Egg Dosa. The delivery boy came and he was going to pick up my order at Dosa Bandi. So I called him and said this is my order, I asked him to drop me in the delivery location (My Room Address). So he dropped me along with order at my room. And he asked me ‘sir, please give 5 star rating’. I said OK. Thanks to Zomato for the free ride,” says the youth’s social media post.

Many on social media loved Obesh’s innovative thinking and called him a genius. Some even called him a legend.

Zomato also replied to Obesh with the comment “modern problems require modern solutions”.

