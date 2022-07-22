New Delhi, July 22 (IANSlife) Travel allows people to transform and evolve in remarkable ways. As a result, experts at Travel Quest curate one-of-a-kind journeys that allow travellers to see various destinations through a unique lens.

The curated journeys primarily focused on five key focus areas: art & culture, wildlife, gastronomy, adventure, and offbeat travel. 2 to 3 fixed departures per year will take place under each of these pillars, led by an expert, influencer, or celebrity in that space.

Travelers can join us on one of the carefully curated small group journeys for 10- 12 evolved travellers, or they can design a private transformational journey based on your lifestyle and travel preferences. Every journey is distinct in its own way.

From a one-of-a-kind gastronomic journey through Peru’s culinary traditions to an extraordinary arctic expedition filled with adventures across uncharted landscapes.

Peru with Chef Prateek Sadhu

Chef Prateek Sadhu will lead the culinary journey across Peru, curated for a small group of 10 travellers, from the 2nd to the 12th of November 2022 (10 nights). This journey will allow travellers to discover Peru’s culinary wonders through its people, history, and changing landscapes. Explore these simmering stories from Peruvian cities such as Lima, Paracas and the sacred valley, and Cusco.

He has worked in some of the world’s finest kitchens, including masque in India, and has developed a food philosophy that emphasises local ingredients, sourcing locally and foraging for ‘lost’ ingredients. Chef Prateek Sadhu adds, “Peru is one of the world’s most important gastronomic destinations for me because of its vibrant culture and rich cuisine. Nothing beats learning about a country through its food, culture, and people. I am very excited to be travelling to Peru with a travel quest on this unique gastronomic adventure.”

Arctic expedition – Lofoten & Svalbard Islands

A travel quest, scheduled from the 15th to the 22nd of March 2023 or the 7th to the 14th of April 2023 (7 nights each), invites visitors to experience the high arctic like never before. Travel to the untouched arctic wilderness of Svalbard and Lofoten on this small intimate polar expedition for 10-12 people. Cross the Arctic Ocean to the final few islands before arriving at the north pole. Visit small fishing villages and see the spectacular northern lights. You can also spot white-tailed eagles, cormorants, and eiders. Itineraries for the journeys in March and April 2023.

Sharing his vision for a travel quest and the launch, Pritish Shah – founder & CEO said, “The experience economy has boomed over the recent years and today’s luxury consumers are seeking out transcending experiences. Curation plays an important role in what we do at a travel quest. Our small group journeys can be either bought out as a concept for your private group or on a per-seat basis. Each trip is led by an expert in the field, be it a celebrity, influencer or an authoritarian whose presence can bring a different dimension to these unique experiences and destinations.”

We did our first immersive group trip to Finland in 2019 where design was the focus. Our 5 guests experienced how design goes beyond what appeals to the eye. Diving deeper into its impacts on the day-to-day functionality of the lives of the Finnish people. Our upcoming trip to Peru has a focus on gastronomy and is being led by one of India’s leading chef – Prateek Sadhu (ex-masque).

