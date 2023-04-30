BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

A glitch in the fashion matrix? Here’s how netizens reacting to #MyntraGlitch

NewsWire
0
0

During the week gone by, several netizens noticed what seemed like a ‘glitch’ across certain sections of the Myntra app, with cryptic and hazy visuals popping up, with some users also observing that the glitchy imagery extended across the platform’s website and social handles.

This was followed by a change in Myntra’s bio, with the lingo that’s popular with today’s youth, saying: “It’s Gettin’ LIT in Here” and “St-y / t-n-d”, further adding to the curiosity of social media users.

The netizens’ fascination was piqued when some of their favourite social media influencers posted a video about receiving a bizarre-looking invitation, which continued to glitch and disappear.

Many fashion influencers like Somya Gupta, Sapna Malik, and Diksha Rawat posted a video on their Instagram story receiving a bizarre-looking invitation by Myntra.

Several other influencers also hopped onto the bandwagon, creating distorted visual content that abruptly ends with strange messaging like “Error 404: Trend Not Found”, “Access Denied”, and “Dropping Soon — Only on Myntra, adding to the curiosity behind the #MyntraGlitch on the internet.

All the mystery and noise surrounding Myntra saw netizens take to their social handles to talk about the ‘phenom’, with some of them saying they were curious and others worried about their shopping prospects, making #MyntraGlitch trend on the internet.

“Glitch on @myntra is the last thing a user would expect, but Myntra is known to surprise us… hope this was intentional #MyntraGlitch,” a user tweeted.

“#MyntraGlitch has become a topic of Discussion now, everyone around me is speculating their own theories @myntra,” another user said.

One more user tweeted, saying, “Never happened before, who is creating this mischief. Daya Pata Karo #MyntraGlitch @myntra”.

Myntra tweeted from its Twitter account, saying: “Are you wondering wh-t / j-st / h-pp-n-d? You will know soon enough, when we fast FWD into the future. St-y / t-n-d!”

