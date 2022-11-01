ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

A good film is promotion by itself, says Ajith

Actor Ajith Kumar has put to rest rumours that there was a possibility of him attending the promotions of his upcoming film, ‘Thunivu’.

Recently, social media was abuzz with rumours that talks were on with the actor to make him attend some of the promotional events of director H Vinoth’s heist thriller, ‘Thunivu’, in which Ajith Kumar plays the lead.

The rumours suggested that if Ajith gave his nod to such a request, the audio launch would be held at the Jawaharlal Indoor Stadium.

However, the actor’s publicist tweeted the actor’s quote that read, “A good film is promotion by itself!! Unconditional Love! Ajith”, hinting that the actor was not going to depart from his regular practice of skipping all promotional events of his own films.

Only recently, Malayalam actress Manju Warrier, who plays the female lead in ‘Thunivu’, began dubbing for it.

‘Thunivu’, the final schedule of which was shot in Bangkok, was initially referred to as AK61. The film has a plot that is believed to revolve around a bank heist.

It is scheduled to release for Pongal next year and is expected to take on Vijay’s ‘Varisu’ at the box office.

