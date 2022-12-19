SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

‘A great future’: Argentine president thanks national soccer team for World Cup win

NewsWire
0
0

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez thanked the national soccer team for winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“Thanks to the players and the technical team. They are the example that we should not give up, that we have great people and a great future,” the President said on Twitter on Sunday.

In a second message, Fernandez wrote: “Always together, always united. We are world champions. There are no other words.”

This post was accompanied by a photograph in which star player Lionel Messi is seen lifting the World Cup in Qatar, surrounded by his teammates.

In the thirlling final against France, Argentina led 2-0 in the first half but conceded two goals in two minutes in the second half. Messi scored in the second half of the extra time, but Kylian Mbappe tied the score with a penalty kick later. Argentina finally beat France 4-2 in the penalty shootout.

20221219-100405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Minerva Academy FC get Football for Friendship Award

    La Liga: Memphis saves Barcelona from defeat with late equaliser

    La Liga: Four things we learned in Spain’s Matchday 38 (analysis)

    Champions League: Stage set for Round of 16 draw on Monday