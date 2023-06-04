New Delhi, June 4 (IANSlife) In an ode to Environment Day here are a list or products which help you make to make sustainable and eco friendly choices.

Lucaris, a premier crystal glassware brand committed to sustainability, invites you to explore the collection of environmentally conscious products that beautifully merges elegance and eco-friendliness. Each piece is thoughtfully crafted to minimise the carbon footprint by implementing eco-friendly materials for its packaging, reducing the reliance on single-use plastics and embracing responsible packaging solutions while enhancing the beverage experience.

One of the pillars of Lucaris’ sustainable approach is their unwavering dedication to producing lead-free crystals with less than 10 per cent metallic oxides. This conscientious composition not only ensures the safety of consumers but also minimizes the environmental impact of their production processes. Apart from the manufacturing practices, the brand also promotes the concepts of reduce, reuse, and recycle. Customers are inspired to cherish and reuse their glassware, contributing to the circular economy by returning used glasses to be repurposed into new creations.

Co Earth’s Vitamin C Foaming Face Wash is a gentle and effective foaming face wash with a built-in applicator brush, that helps to deeply cleanse the face, unclog pores & remove dead skin cells. It is loaded with the natural goodness of Vitamin C along with Licorice Extract that helps to fade pigmentation, dark spots and fine lines.

Vitamin C also helps to stimulate collagen production that firms the skin and reduce sagging. Enriched with Niacinamide (Vitamin B3) that helps to improve skin elasticity, hydration and reduces pigmentation. It is priced at Rs 499.

Colorbar’s ‘Take Me As I Am’ lipstick range is a significant milestone for the brand as it showcases its commitment towards ‘Clean Beauty’.The brand’s first-ever refillable lipstick is a highly pigmented, long-lasting, vegan formulation, with the added advantage of being encased in 100 per cent ultra-premium yet recyclable aluminium packaging.

This lipstick range is available in 20 shades under two distinct variants – Creme and Matte. The Creme variant comes in 12 rich and vibrant shades, while the Matte variant is available in eight elegant and sophisticated shades. The lipstick comes at a price of Rs 999, which includes both the casing and the refill, however, when a consumer purchases the product, they can simply swap a refill, each priced at Rs 499, in their choice of color, into the existing lipstick case.

GK Hair’s Argan Serum Add a healthy shine to dull and dry hair with GK Hair’s Argan Serum. Exclusively launched in India by MaisonD’Auraine, all GK Hair products are cruelty-free, environmentally friendly and approved by the FDA. With a weightless formula, the oil is infused with the goodness of Argan Oil and Juvexin to instantly repair dull and dry hair while smoothing out any flyaways.

Add lustrous shine to your mane with this cruelty-free product that nourishes and fortifies frizzy hair with extra moisture, protecting your damaged and brittle ends.

Amala Earth’s Crafted with conscious choices, this lightweight, relaxed-fit cotton dress features a drop waist for a flattering silhouette. What sets this dress apart is its eco-friendly dyeing process, using natural indigo for a stunning ombre effect.

The intricate handmade indigo shrub embroidery detailing adds a unique and artistic touch, showcasing the skill and dedication of our artisans. With sustainability at the forefront, this dress is designed for both style and conscience.

Axis-Y Green Vital Energy Sheet Mask available on Kult App is vegan, cruelty-free rejuvenating and nourishing sheet mask. Crafted using cellulose fiber derived from plants, it is infused with 61 per cent concentration of Mugwort extract. The mask provides a rich and lightweight formula that leaves the skin feeling deeply moisturised.

It helps regulate sebum production and aids in repairing skin damage, without weighing down the skin with heavy or greasy residue. Get this product delivered to your doorstep in no time with Kult App and with its hyper-personalisation, find out your compatibility with the product based on your skin type and concerns.

Price: Rs 1,630/-

