INDIALIFESTYLE

A hammer is the ‘groom’ in this wedding procession

By NewsWire
0
0

This was a wedding procession with a difference. There were ‘baraatis’ dancing to popular Bollywood songs, there was merry making and there were celebrations.

However, the wedding procession had no groom — in its place was a wooden hammer, ‘dressed’ in silks and brocades.

This was the traditional ‘hatoda barat’ that is organised every year by Prayag Nagrik Seva Sansthan (PNSS) in the Chowk area.

This year too, the procession was taken out from Kesar Vidya Peeth after the Mahamandeleshwar of Kinnar Akahara Kaushalaya Nand Giri performed the ‘aarti’ of the hammer.

“For the entire year, this special wooden hammer is kept partially decorated in the office of PNSS on a specially designed platform from where it is taken for a holy dip in the river Ganga and adorned with silk cloths and garlands like a groom,” said Sanjay Singh, convener of the special baraat.

Another strange anecdote associated with this wedding is that it is without a bride.

The wedding procession signifies the triumph of good over evil.

The special guest at the event, uses the hammer to break a pumpkin which denotes the evil.

“After this, the Holi celebrations begin,” said Singh.

There is no clarity over how the tradition began and for how long it has been continuing.

“All we know that this is a tradition and we look forward to it every year,” he added.

20220320-092603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

2 minors among 3 held for murder in south Delhi

Former cricketer Dinesh Mongia, two Cong MLAs join BJP

Uphaar case: Ansals cannot take advantage of old age to avoid...

K’taka CM to chair high-level meeting to decide on easing Covid...