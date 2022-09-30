New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANSlife) The time of year when individuals distribute love, blessings, and happiness among their family and friends has arrived, and people are getting ready to enjoy this time of year with full joy and enthusiasm.

With holidays like Navratri, Dussehra, and Diwali coming up, as well as Christmas and the new year, consider giving your loved ones carpets and rugs as gifts that they will treasure for a very long time. You can select from a variety of styles, including floral, weathered, abstract, geometric, and classic. Do you need additional evidence? Here are five reasons why handmade carpets and rugs are the ideal holiday presents for collectors and interior design lovers.

Rugs look classic

Handmade carpets and rugs are one of the most common functional yet decorative items at home, so gifting this timeless home classic is sure to be a hit among your loved ones. Just remember to take their style and home aesthetic into consideration when you choose and buy rugs as a gift for Navratri, Diwali, and upcoming other festivals.

Handmade carpets and rugs are works of art

Unlike machine-made rugs where knots are monotonously uniform, handmade carpets look unique and elegant – relaying life’s wondrous works with each knot. Give the festive gifts of textile art this season and share wonderfully unique handmade rugs.

Quality rugs are a novel, thoughtful gift

It is a lesser-known fact that gifting quality carpets and rugs makes even the most luxurious connoisseurs happy. Why? Because nothing puts a smile on people like the concept of coziness during a period of festivities

Handmade rugs are gifts that give back

Sometimes, finding a perfect festival gift that’s just beautiful or practical isn’t enough, and this festive season, you can share your generosity two folds and gift the gift that gives back. All of your purchases will also help one weaver or the other in the most remote parts of the Indian regions earn a sustainable livelihood.

Carpets and rugs never go out of trend

As the cusp of the new year approaches, so does the urge for a home makeover. Be on the pulse of their interior decorating plans and help them make a statement by gifting the ultimate design trend of the next year: abstract rugs. This fun, the free-spirited interior trend takes inspiration from abstract expressionist artwork  helping even modest individuals express their personality.

