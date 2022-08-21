INDIALIFESTYLE

A Hyaluron Moisture Range

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANSlife) No more weak, brittle hair promises the brand-new L’Oreal Paris Hyaluron Moisture Range. The overnight treatment for your hair to rehydrate it for 72 hours uses the benefits of hyaluronic acid, a chemical that keeps the moisture levels of both your skin and your hair at optimal levels. Your hair’s moisture levels are replenished by 1 hyaluronic acid molecule, which has the capacity to hold 1000 times its weight in water. This innovative line injects hydration into parched hair fibres, giving your mane bounce and energy.

With the help of hyaluronic acid, the new L’Oreal Paris Hyaluron Moisture line was created, providing you with the remedy for parched hair. With 72H hydration, achieve noticeable effects on all hair types. The conditioner effortlessly detangles the strands and locks in appropriate levels of hydration, leaving the hair frizz-free and lustrous. The shampoo replenishes your hair with long-lasting hydration. With hyaluronic acid, you can now include the science of skincare into your hair care routine.

