INDIASPORTS

‘A joy to see her rise as an athlete’, says Nita Ambani about national record holder Jyothi Yarraji

NewsWire
0
0

Jyothi Yarraji, who trains at the Odisha Reliance Foundation High Performance Centre, dipped under the 13-second mark in her 110m hurdles at the 61st National Open Athletics Championships in Bengaluru, becoming the first Indian woman hurdler to do so.

With her timing of 12.82 seconds, she winds up a successful year and breaking her own national record set earlier in the year. 2022 has been a record breaking year for Jyothi, as she has broken it thrice before, but due to wind levels being higher than permissible it was not registered.

Nita Ambani, Founder Chairperson, of Reliance Foundation said, “Heartiest congratulations to Jyothi Yarraji on becoming the first Indian woman to complete 100m hurdles under 13 seconds! Jyothi has been a part of our Reliance Foundation (RF) family at the Odisha High-Performance Centre, and it has been a joy to see her rise as an athlete. With her talent, hard work, and many milestone achievements, she continues to be an inspiration for all aspiring young athletes!

“Our girls have always made the country proud at the highest levels, and I’m sure this is just the beginning of Jyothi’s journey. My compliments also to our 19 RF athletes who participated in the 36th National Games and bagged 11 medals, including 6 Golds. We remain committed to supporting Indian athletes with world class access, training, and infrastructure.”

In 2022, alone, Jyothi has improved her timing by around 1 second and her coach, James Hillier, Athletics director, Reliance Foundation Athletics Programme, believes that there is more to come from her in 2023 as Jyothi aspires to compete in more international tournaments.

20221019-212805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    No action taken against culprits of Tripura riots: JuH

    54% of Indian women comfortable in taking the lead during intimacy

    Newly-wed Kerala man drowns while taking selfies

    ‘Khelo India Winter Games’ at Gulmarg from Feb 26 (Ld)