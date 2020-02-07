A lazy Sunday for leaders after polling in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) A day after the national capital went to polls, it was a lazy Sunday for most leaders across the political spectrum as they preferred to spend the day at home away from the limelight.

While top Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders spent the time with their families, it was a usual working day for Congress Delhi Chief Subash Chopra.

AAP leaders woke up late and remained inside their houses.

While party chief Arvind Kejriwal spent time with his family, party leader Manish Sisodia was also at home with his relatives and their children.

Sisodia spent time with his nephew’s son saying “what can be better than an innocent smile”.

AAP Delhi unit Chief Gopal Rai too remained indoors.

The AAP leaders have been on their toes campaigning for their party since the past one month and for some even more.

The city went to polls on Saturday and the results will be announced on Tuesday.

However, they are keeping a close watch on the developments happening across the city, an insider said.

The scene was no different for Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari, who followed his usual routine of playing cricket in his home.

However, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta planned to step out with his family to spend some quality time.

Speaking to IANS, he said he plans to watch a movie.

On the other hand, for Congress it was like any other working day.

Chopra told IANS that while he went for a morning walk, although a little late than usual and he will be spending the day at the Delhi Congress office.

The three parties are the main contenders for the 70-Assembly seats in the city.

–IANS

nks/dpb