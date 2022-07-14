New Delhi, July 14 (IANSlife) For your next trip think about picking the picturesque and serene destinations of North India including Corbett, Nainital, Naukuchiatal, Bhimtal, Rishikesh, Haridwar & Kausani in Uttarakhand and Dharamshala & Kasauli in Himachal. Leisure Hotels Group (LHG), an experiential resort chain in Northern India has announced its Magical Monsoon Retreats with attractive offers and immersive travel experiences for its properties spanning across

The group anticipates this Monsoon season to be big on holiday adventures as travelers are continuing to go big on discretionary travel after summer and opting for savoring the beauty of rain-soaked destinations with cool weather. The hospitality chain offers a bouquet of boutique resorts amidst nature be it riverfronts, lake-sides, top of the hills, verdant estates, lush forests, or Himalayan perches.

Shahzad Aslam, Head of Sales at Leisure Hotels Group said, “We are extending special offers at our select properties during monsoons, with up to 25% off on summer packages. Guests staying in our resorts can revel in adventures such as River Rafting & Jungle Safaris in Corbett, Adventure drives & Nature treks in Rishikesh, and Lake tours in Nainital & Bhimtal, etc., besides nature excursions and other indoor games for the Guests’ entertainment. The lush green magnificence of the hills can be enjoyed with mouth-watering monsoon delicacies like Chai with Pakoras, Samosa, Bhutta, Kachoris, and more.”

In Corbett, try the luxury wildlife resort by the river Kosi ‘The Riverview Retreat’ with a special package inclusive of meals depending on the meal plans and leisure activities such as Live Entertainment, Kids Activities, Fun Activities & Live songs, Wildlife Conservationist’s Slideshow, various Games & Activities for families, and much more.

In Nainital, the charming 90-year-old strikingly beautiful palatial building that once served as the residence of Maharaja of Pilibhit – ‘The Naini Retreat’ offers a special package for a couple that includes Lavish Buffet Meals, Guided Nature Walk/ Heritage walk, Complimentary Ride in Stella Yacht and many more.

7 Pines, a quintessential English Retreat in Kasauli is offering a special rate with all-inclusive meals at a multi-cuisine restaurant, Guided Nature walks, Live Music Evenings, and more.

‘Haveli Hari Ganga’ & ‘Ganga Lahari’ in Haridwar offer a Multi-Cuisine Garhwal Cuisine Dinner, Ganga Aarti at Private Ghat and many more. Guests can enjoy Safaris in Rajaji National Park at select zones.

In Rishikesh ‘Aloha on the Ganges’, features live Indian flute music playing and Holistic Yoga & meditation sessions.

‘Atman’, Dharamshala a sustainable resort, built in the local Himachali Kath-Kuni style of architecture offers a special monsoon rate for couples.

