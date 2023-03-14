ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

A magical world, says Samantha after watching ‘Shaakuntalam’

After her impressive performance in ‘Yashoda’, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set for ‘Shaakuntalam’. The actress just watched her upcoming film and had a lot to say about it.

Sharing a picture of herself standing along with the movie team, she writes: “And I finally watched the movie today! Gunashekar garu … you have my heart. What a beautiful film! One of our greatest epics brought to life so endearingly!

“I can’t wait for our family audiences to be swept away by the powerful emotions! And all you kids out there … you’re going to love our magical world! Dil Raju garu and Neelima … thank you for this wonderful journey. #Shaakuntalam will forever be close to me!”

Multiple award-winning Telugu director and screenwriter Gunasekhar has helmed ‘Shaakuntalam’ and Neelima is his wife and the film’s producer.

Apart from the mythological drama scheduled to release on April 14, Samantha is gearing up for the highly anticipated Indian version of ‘Citadel’. The actress is working hard for the action sequences and recently shot in Nanital for the series. She has also resumed shooting for her upcoming film ‘Kushi’ opposite Vijay Devarakonda.

