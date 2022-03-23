A portrait of Hollywood’s pinup star Marilyn Monroe called ‘Shot Sage Blue Marilyn’ which was painted by 1960s painter Andy Warhol will be put up for auction in May 2022, for an estimated value of $ 200 million. If the painting sells for that much, it will set a record stated Christie’s, an auction house.

Christie’s chairman of the 20th and 21stcentury Art, Alex Rotter said, “The work, “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn,” “is poised to be the most expensive painting of the 20th century ever sold at auction,”

The 1964 likeness of Marilyn Monroe’s face which has been screenprinted with bright yellow hair, light blue eyeshadow and a pink face is one of the five painting that Andy Warhol made of the actress.

Explaining how the painting was made, Rotter said, “Warhol used a screening technique on these paintings, on this painting, that he never used again. It was way too complicated, way too involved.”

This particular painting comes to Christie’s from the Thomas and Doris Ammann Foundation, which is based in Zurich. According to the auction house, the proceeds from the sale of this painting will benefit the foundation which is working towards improving children’s lives all over the world.

Christie’s American Chairman, Marc Potter stated that “The sale of this single painting will constitute the highest grossing philanthropic auction since the collection of Peggy and David Rockefeller in 2018.”

As per the auction house the highest value of a Warhol painting before this was for his painting ‘Silver Car Crash (Double Disaster). That painting was sold in 2013 for $105 million.