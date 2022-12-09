New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANSlife) Local matchmaking app, Jodii, from Matrimony.com, launched corporate services. For the organisation’s employees, the service was formally introduced at Loyal Textiles in Kovilappati, Tamil Nadu, at the beginning of this month.

The corporate services offered by the app will assist the staff of the chosen organisations in finding their ideal match by providing them with unlimited premium access to member profiles. Additionally, there are perks like exclusive customer assistance via WhatsApp and voice calls in 9 regional languages. The corporates also receive a committed relationship manager for support.

Murugavel Janakiraman, Founder and CEO, Matrimony.com, shared his happiness of launching the corporate services of the Jodii app, “I am delighted at this B2B extension. Our focus is to help every Indian find a suitable life partner and Jodii is our effort to bridge the digital divide and make this service available to all. We bring them better choices with a simple technology solution for the important milestone of life – marriage. Jodii is easy to use and safe. All profiles on Jodii have had their government issued ID’s verified. One can be sure that personal information is secure.”

Hindi, Telegu, Tamil, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, Oriya, Gujarati, and soon Punjabi are the languages in which Jodii is available. It’s a really straightforward and user-friendly app for locating a compatible life partner. It features tens of thousands of bride and groom profiles, many of them are employed as factory workers, technicians, retail salesmen or salesgirls, electricians, technicians, drivers, cooks, delivery executives, tele-callers, BPO employees, security guards, and more.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20221209-110003