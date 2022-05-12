ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘A memory of a lifetime’ for Ranveer Singh as he grooves with Neetu Kapoor

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is all set to appear on the dance reality show ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’.

He is coming to promote his film ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ and bring back some memories related to Rishi Kapoor by grooving with veteran actress and judge Neetu Kapoor.

The major highlight of this weekend show is Ranveer’s performance to Rishi Kapoor’s hit song ‘Ek Main Aur Ek Tu’ with Neetu.

After dancing with Neetu, Ranveer says: “I am a huge Rishi Kapoor fan, and this dance will always remain special to me. It will be a memory of a lifetime for me.”

‘Dance Deewane Juniors’ is hosted by Karan Kundrra along with the panel of judges including Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Marzi Pestonji. It airs on Colors.

20220512-145005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aparshakti Khurana-starrer ‘Helmet’ gets U/A certification

    Boman tears up as Ram Madhvani showers praise on him

    Kangana remembers Rani Laxmibai on her death anniversary

    Regional stars ride OTT wave to gain pan-India fan base