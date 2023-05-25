In a significant development for the commuters travelling on the Srinagar-Leh Highway, a two-lane steel arch truss bridge, the first-of-its-kind at Wayil in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, has been inaugurated and opened for traffic.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha marked the momentous occasion by officially inaugurating the vital Wayil Bridge, which spans across Sindh nallah along the Srinagar-Leh Highway.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, DDC Chairperson Ganderbal Nuzhat Ishfaq, Principal Secretary (R&B) Shailender Kumar, along with senior civil and police administration officials, highlighting the significance of this infrastructure project.

The two-lane bridge, sanctioned under the Jammu Tawi Flood Reconstruction Project (JTFRP) at a cost of Rs 23.79 crore, stands as a remarkable engineering feat in the Valley. Its construction was entrusted to the R&B department, and it is the first-of-its-kind in the region.

The bridge, an arch-type steel girder with a well-designed foundation, spans an impressive 110 metres in length and boasts a width of 10.50 metres. The approach roads leading to the bridge have a combined length of 330 metres.

The Wayil Bridge, constructed using a unique combination of truss and arch bridge elements and girders, is poised to alleviate the longstanding challenges faced by the commuters in the area. It replaces the old single-lane bridge, which often led to traffic congestion and delays. With its enhanced capacity and improved infrastructure, the bridge is set to become a crucial link for the people of Ganderbal, facilitating smoother travel and reducing travel time significantly.

Highlighting the importance of the bridge, Sinha emphasised its role in connecting the regions of Kashmir and Ladakh. Additionally, the bridge will serve as a vital route for tourists and pilgrims visiting the picturesque Sonamarg and undertaking the annual Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage.

The enhanced connectivity brought about by the Wayil Bridge will undoubtedly boost tourism and pilgrimage activities in the area, further bolstering the local economy.

Sinha expressed his satisfaction with the successful completion of the project and the positive impact it will have on the lives of the people.

“The Wayil Bridge is not just a structure of steel and concrete, but a symbol of connectivity, progress and convenience. It will pave the way for enhanced trade, tourism, and overall socio-economic development in the region,” Sinha said.

Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta commended the efforts of the R&B department and other stakeholders involved in the project, highlighting their dedication and commitment to delivering a high-quality infrastructure asset that meets international standards.

DDC chairperson Ganderbal Nuzhat Ishfaq lauded the inauguration of the Wayil Bridge as a landmark moment for the district, expressing her optimism for the improved connectivity and the resulting socio-economic benefits it will bring to the local population.

The Wayil Bridge stands as a testament to the government’s commitment to improving infrastructure and connectivity in the region. As its importance reverberates through the hearts of the people of Ganderbal and beyond, it symbolises a brighter future of seamless travel, economic growth and prosperity.

With the Wayil Bridge spanning the gushing waters of Sindh nallah, the gateway to progress and development has been flung wide open, inviting new opportunities and forging stronger bonds between communities.

