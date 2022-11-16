New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANSlife) In time for Christmas, the renowned Covent Garden neighbourhood of London will welcome the debut of Forest Essentials.

This is the Indian luxury ayurvedic beauty brand’s first overseas location and the only famous “Made in India” company to launch a premium retail location in the United Kingdom when it opened on James Street in early November 2022. The shopping experience should be a relaxing haven for indulgence.

The flagship store will assist customers in discovering and utilising the secrets of prized Indian beauty treatments as well as the holistic, wellbeing advantages of age-old Ayurvedic rituals adapted for contemporary daily living.

The variety of Forest Essentials skin, body, and hair care items will be available for visitors to explore. There will be a lot to learn, from their exquisitely crafted gift boxes, ideal for giving and self-pampering, to traditional goods like hair and body oils, which are the cornerstone of I-beauty. All products are manufactured whenever possible with natural, seasonal, and fresh ingredients that come from plants, trees, and herbs that are cultivated in the forests of the Himalayas. Throughout the whole product cycle, careful thought is paid to ingredient choice and packaging in order to significantly reduce environmental effect and benefit society.

Personalized Dosha consultations, explanations of the science underlying the Ayurvedic procedure, and demystification of the three Doshas of Vata, Pitta, and Kapha will be offered to customers inside the store as an introduction to the opulent world of Ayurveda. Following the session, customers can browse products that are advised for their particular Dosha and receive guidance on how to best manage other aspects of personal wellbeing, including as nutritional requirements, stress management, and sleep.

The brand will also introduce a brand-new gifting line, just in time for the holiday season. The Enchanted Forest Collection, a hand-picked assortment of gift boxes, offers beautifully rendered natural wonders to the art of gift-giving. These lovely gift boxes feature pictures that make for a lovely keepsake and are embellished with a dash of myth, legend, and folklore.

The company, which was established in 2001 by Indian beauty trailblazer Mira Kulkarni, revolutionised conventional Ayurveda by using methods that respect the local community and the environment while putting an emphasis on female empowerment. Since being found by Leonard Lauder, Forest Essentials has collaborated as a strategic partner with the Estee Lauder Group of Companies to promote commercial success and global expansion. The global ayurveda industry is expected to reach approximately 19 billion pound by 2029 as i-beauty continues to be popular among consumers seeking out efficient, natural formulas.

“It has been a dream of mine to see Forest Essentials open a store in the U.K., one of the most dynamic beauty markets in the West. We have been thrilled by the response to the Brand so far and we look forward to welcoming consumers to become a part of the Forest Essentials’ experience that we create within our stores,” says Mira.

