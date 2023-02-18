New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANSlife) Are Indians as amorous in real life as they are in our movies? Chivalry  is it dead? Which romantic acts are most common among Indians? What exactly does love imply to an Indian woman today? The well-known dating app Bumble today unveiled its Modern Love Report, which aims to cast light on how Gen Z and Millennials in India define and express love.

It offers insights on the nuances of modern dating in India as our relationship cultures continue to change in India and more single people, particularly women, are becoming more deliberate about who and how they want to date.

How romantic are Indians?

It reveals Indians are all heart  from big romantic gestures, candlelit dinners to writing love letters and sending romantic texts is how Gen Z and Millennials like to romance.

* Writing love letters (63 percent), candlelit dinners (66 percent) and big gestures (51 percent) are considered to be most romantic to daters in India

* While 42 percent of single Indians surveyed consider public displays of affection (PDA) on social media and/or in real life dates to be romantic while 34 percent consider it as a cliche

* 54 percent single Indians surveyed consider constant attention to be romantic while only 26 percent consider it as cliche

Is chivalry romantic or cliche?

Over 2 in 5 (41 percent) respondents think acts of chivalry are romantic while only 32 percent consider it a cliche.

What really matters in the early stages of dating?

Research reveals that Indians want honesty and to not play games. Women in particular want their space during early stages of a relationship.

* Honesty (49 percent) and being friends first (43 percent) are more important to daters in India than responding to text messages quickly (26 percent).

* Almost 2 in 5 (39 percent) single Indians surveyed prefer to have open conversations about their wants and expectations while 38 percent want to date someone who is easy to talk to and one who understands them.

* 35 percent of respondents also believe that it’s important to have shared values and beliefs when dating someone.

* 27 percent of women respondents claim that it’s important that their partner gives them space and not be clingy in the early stages of dating.

End-goals’ in relationships – what do people want from their dating journeys?

Bumble study found that people have several end goals. Over half (53 percent) of respondents said living together is their ‘end goal’ when dating while almost half (49 percent) of respondents said being married is their ‘end goal’ when looking for a relationship. In fact, 51% of Gen Z respondents claim living together is their ‘end goal’ of their dating journey. A third (33%) of the respondents said having a child/children is their ‘end goal’ when looking for a relationship.

Indians find intellectual intimacy attractive

Single Indians are becoming more intentional about their dating choices, prioritising their needs for compatibility when it comes to dating someone. Intellectual intimacy tops the charts as stimulating conversations are important to gauge compatibility. In fact, physical appearance seems to be less important as 34% of women respondents claimed that they prioritise emotional intimacy and intelligence, whereas only 21% prioritise physical intimacy when committing to a serious, long-term relationship.

Age gap love

In India, age gap relationships more than often raise questions and judgements from afar around interpersonal power dynamics between a couple. Interestingly, looking ahead in 2023, 38 percent of single women surveyed admit being comfortable dating someone younger (1-5 years). Outdated societal norms still dictate how women are pressured to feel when it comes to age in relationships even in 2023. Almost 2 in 5 (39 percent) single women surveyed admit it gets more difficult to date when you get older as a woman, this is true for more millennial women (44 percent) than Gen Z (35percent).

Biggest struggles women face in modern dating

* Over a third (36 percent) of women who were surveyed said finding someone with the same level of commitment as them is one of the biggest struggles women face while dating, followed by finding someone who shares the same or similar lifestyle, values, beliefs as them (34%) and finding someone who their family will approve of (28 percent).

* In fact, 40 percent of single women surveyed claim to be influenced by their family members’ opinions and 40% by their friends’ opinions when making decisions about their dating lives.

“In 2023 people want to focus on challenging the status quo and outdated, antiquated dating norms without compromising on their choices, desires and needs. Women are prioritising emotional intimacy over physical requirements, and are open to dating without worrying about age gaps and judgements. Some of these positive shifts are encouraging to see as dating cultures continue to evolve in India. At Bumble, we will continue to encourage and support our community to forge healthy and equitable connections” shared Samarpita Samaddar, India Communications Director, Bumble.

20230218-225802