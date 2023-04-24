INDIA

A month after ‘long march’, Maha farmers to hit the roads again

A month after their Nashik-Mumbai ‘long march’, Maharashtra farmers will again hit the roads with a procession on foot in Ahmednagar on Wednesday, the organisers said here on Monday.

The AIKS has demanded the vesting of forest lands in the names of the farmers and agricultural workers, remunerative prices for cotton, milk, soyabean, tur, gram and other products.

The 3-day march will be undertaken from Akole to Loni from April 26-28, to the office of Dairy Development & Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, said AIKS General Secretary Dr. Ajit Nawale.

He said that owing to the recent natural calamities “plus the corrupt and immoral politics” witnessed in the state, the basic problems of farmers, workers, agricultural labourers and all workers have been neglected and issues of development are sidelined.

The AIKS said that since the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party leaders are offering all kinds of bribes and sops, or attempting to break political parties with the fear of jail, it has now become imperative for the people to again take to the streets to resolve their burning problems.

The farmers said that if their demands are not met, then they would stage an indefinite sit-in protest in Loni, near the Minister’s office.

On March 28, the AIKS’ farmers long march had been stopped just short of Mumbai after the state government announced that their demands had been accepted and issued written orders to the effect.

