A multi-sensorial journey this weekend in Mumbai

NewsWire
Mumbai, July 12 (IANSlife) Mumbai, which is home to a large number of passionate individuals with distinctive hobbies and a great desire for a variety of experiences, is a melting pot of cultures. Dewar’s Stay Curious HQ by Dewar’s Xperiences is providing Mumbai, the country’s cultural centre, a one-of-a-kind multi-sensorial experiential platform, igniting the passion for engaging, immersive, and culturally relevant encounters.

This particularly curated evening, which will be held at a 148-year-old ice factory, will be a mashup of intriguing alliances, fortuitous intersections, and limitless co-creations.

Immerse yourself in an audio-visual experience that will transport you to future realms with showcases by Johnny Ganta and How Are You Feeling Studio. Indulge in hands-on workshops to tantalize your senses as you embark on an epicurean journey at the Mixology Lab. Unwind and discover new realms of sonic delight as you groove to an afterparty performance with experimental beats by Tech Panda x Kenzani.

Time: 7PM onwards

Date: 15th July 2023

Venue: IFBE Mumbai- 10-12, Calicut Rd, Ballard Estate, Fort, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400001, India

IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in

2023071238197

