SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

“A new Barca fan is born”, FC Barcelona welcomes Alia Bhat-Ranbir Kapoor’s new-born daughter Raha

NewsWire
0
0

Spanish football club FC Barcelona has congratulated Indian movie stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on the birth of their daughter, telling the world “a new Barca fan is born”.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their baby girl on November 6 at HN Reliance Hospital here.

The Spanish giants, one of the most prominent football clubs in the world, took to social media to communicate their feelings to the couple and the whole world. The couple had on Thursday announced that their

“Congratulations, @aliaa08 & Ranbir Kapoor!! A new Barca fan is born. We can’t wait to meet you all in Barcelona,” FC Barcelona tweeted via its official handle, @FCBarcelona.

The tweet was accompanied by a photograph that Alia Bhatt had put out on her Instagram handle, with the couple in the foreground holding the baby with a picture of a small jersey and shorts, in the famous Barcelona’s official maroon and blue colours, adorning the wall.

With the name “Raha” written on the jersey, Alia and Ranbir also announced the name of their daughter. Alia, in her post, said the name Raha means “divine path” and was suggested by her mother-in-law Nitu Kapoor.

She added, “And true to her name, from the first moment we held her – we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun.”

Ranbir is a known Barca fan, having many times expressed his admiration and support for the Spanish giants. He has tweeted his photos in Barcelona attire on many occasions.

Alia Bhatt, who was earlier known to be an Arsenal fan, seems to have converted to Barcelona.

20221125-221402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur meet in League Shield...

    Pique turns striker to keep Barca’s Champions League hopes alive

    A dark day for football, says FIFA President Infantino on stampede...

    Inter fly high in Serie A with 3-0 win over Genoa