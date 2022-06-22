New Delhi, June 22 (IANSlife) Fast growing hotel company Espire Hospitality Group has signed an agreement with Ranjana Overseas Private Limited to launch Country Inn Tarika Goa, Varca Beach just 200 meters from Varca Beach. This complex of 48 keys will be launched in September. Espire Hospitality Group currently has three resorts under its Country Inn Hotels & Resorts brand and the signing will strengthen the company’s significant midscale portfolio.

The resort is located in the most scenic part of this popular leisure destination, South Goa, within walking distance of Varca Beach and in close proximity to other beaches such as Colva Beach and Marjoda Beach. The Country Inn Tarika Goa, Varca Beach offers well-designed cottages for a relaxing stay, a poolside bar, an all-day multi-cuisine restaurant, a fitness center and a ballroom.

Commenting on this important signing, Akhil Arora, Chief Operating Officer, Espire Hospitality Group said, “We are thrilledto take the first step towards our expansion plan of having 20 resorts in our portfolio by 2023. Goa has latterly started attracting travellers throughout the year and is an extremely important market for us. We are already planning to add more resorts in Goa, in the near future.”

He further added, “Our Country Inn Hotels & Resorts brand has always been successful, for the consistent warm hospitality and for creating inspirational family experiences. We will continue to expand this brand exponentially, making it a leading mid-market resort brand in the country.”

Girish Batra, Director, Ranjana Overseas Private Limited, added, “We have decided to work with the Espire Hospitality Group as we recognize them as a trusted partner for creating a success story. Our resort’s location is one of the key highlights that will attract the leisure travellers to spend a relaxing vacation in the serene settings. The brand Country Inn Hotels & Resorts is known to offer its quality of service and we want exactly the same for our resort’s operations. We are confident about our rewarding association with the brand”.

(IANSlife can be contacted at IANSlife@ians.in)

20220622-120202