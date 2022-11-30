New Delhi, Nov 30 (IANSlife) One of India’s fastest-growing online travel portals, Cleartrip, has announced the launch of “Clear Advantage” in an effort to provide unmatched customer experience, value-led innovation, and foster confidence in the OTA market.

Clear Advantage is created to offer its clients the most spectacular value while enhancing the travel experience as a pioneering step toward its brand-new avatar.

Grounded in flexibility, affordability, and seamlessness, Clear Advantage offers remarkable benefits to customers including

CT Flexmax – An upgraded version of EzCancel that allows a user to both modify and cancel a flight booking 24 hours before the departure (CT Flexmax is priced at INR 399; CT Flex is priced at INR 99)

CT Hello – All customer assistance calls will receive a response within 60 seconds

CT Upgrade- Free meals or seats on select flights

24-hour refund- 99% of refunds will be processed within 24 hours

Ayyappan R., CEO of Cleartrip, said, “As a business, customer-centricity is the life force that fuels all our endeavours. Clear Advantage is an extension of this principle and mirrors our core values – ‘transparency, optimism, curiosity, innovation, and inclusivity’. When a customer chooses us, they trust us to offer the best travel experience that is value driven and seamless – and we do not take that responsibility for granted. The launch of Clear Advantage is one of the several measures we have taken to make travel hassle-free and flexible. We are confident that our value proposition will usher in a new era within the OTA landscape and enable customers to experience travel like never before.”

In FY23, Cleartrip’s top line increased by three times year over year. With clutter-busting ideas like Cleartrip Tatkaal, Passports are #MeantForMore, and The Big Billion Days by Flipkart, it’s also been a terrific year for marketing communications. When it comes to innovation, the platform will keep putting big investments on the travel and tourism sector while prioritising value creation and customer centricity.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20221130-111802