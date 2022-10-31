Infrastructure is the core to nation building and the next wave of nation-building is on the digital front. AdaniConneX is building a network of data centre infrastructure across the country for augmenting and boosting India’s current digital capabilities in a sustainable manner. Its Chennai 1 Data Centre is live now.

The expansion strategy of AdaniConneX is built on three pillars – customer, people, and planet. The company has witnessed exponential growth in recent times and has announced many data centre projects across the country.

With an integrated terrestrial fibre and global submarine cable connectivity, Chennai has emerged as a major data centre hub in the APAC region. AdaniConneX’s ‘Chennai 1’ data centre with a total capacity of 33MW (IT load) is strategically positioned to support rising demand in the region.

Located in the SIPCOT IT Park for easier access with redundant power and network connectivity – Chennai 1 is one of the largest data centre co-location facilities in the region. Chennai 1 is designed to offer robust protection to IT infrastructure with 7 layers of security system, with commitment to provide 99.999 per cent availability.

Chennai 1 data centre is built with a laser focus on sustainability and will be powered with up to 100 per cent renewable energy. The facility is also Tamil Nadu’s first pre-certified IGBC Platinum Rated data centre.

The Indian data centre market is witnessing significant investment from local and global investors, including hyperscale operators, driven by increased digitalisation because of Covid-19, government initiatives, and the adoption of AI, IoT, and big data. Various state governments have also launched policies to incentivise data centre companies.

AdaniConneX is a 50:50 joint venture between Adani Group and EdgeConneX, established with a common goal of developing a 1 GW national data centre platform to empower Digital India. Adani Group, as India’s largest private infrastructure and energy provider, along with EdgeConneX, a global expert in data centre solutions for more than 10 years with 50+ Edge, hyperscale and built-to-suit data centres, is a real coming together of two worlds.

20221031-162604