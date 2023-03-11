New Delhi, March 11 (IANSlife) A unique musical event featuring international musical icon, John Legend, and South Indian American star Raja Kumari is certainly something right out of a dream. “Music has the ability to move people and spur on transformation,” John said in anticipation of the performances to come, “It has the potential to make a person see the light ahead and keep walking.”

Celebrating the power of music at the Walkers & Co Tour, the never-before-seen event provided a venue for people to gather in celebration, as it honoured those who motivated by self-belief, identity, and, along with it, the idea of progress, for both themselves and the rest of the world. Their view that a person is defined by their journey-their trip, their milestones, and the learning and progress that accompany them-is lyrical.

The tour ushered in a wave of culturally audacious initiatives from Walkers & Co. that pledges to provide a platform for people and communities to produce forward-thinking, inclusive work that advances society. “I have always wanted to come and bring my music to fans in India, a country reverberating with positivity and so much potential,” John Legend said about the event. Adding, “The ideal method to do that is with a platform like Walkers & Co. that values community, co-creation, and collaboration. We anticipate a future full of similar projects, teamwork, and, above all else, the promise of music with bated breath.”

The always entertaining Peter Cat Recording began up the night in Delhi on the second day of the two-day festival, following a healthy first leg in Mumbai, and won the audience over with their effortless brilliance. VJ Anusha quipped up a hearty tete-a-tete with an enthralled audience that couldn’t believe their luck; sitting in a room full of stars. She introduced Raja Kumari who brought her high vibrational energy to share – loud and shiny as her silver dress with floor length arm tassels. Much like her music, her performance was bold, colourful, dramatic and jubilant, leaving no head unturned and no heart unfurled as she sang from the depths of her soul to break the very ceiling – as she does daily in being who she is.

Raja Kumari performed 5 of her most enigmatic songs to a bobbing, vibing audience. She gave a shout out to her family who travelled from Hyderabad especially to witness her live, along with a special mention for the women in the audience who she cheered and honoured with an honesty that was genuine and palpable.

The evening’s frantic celebration centred on the performance, which as expected was a major one–John Legend, the youngest recipient of an EGOT award for song writing. The Legend himself entered the stage with a warm, confident gait, in black suit with bejewelled shoulders, sharing his opulent charm and potent love with the people of the national Capital region. The 12-time Grammy winner, who has been a much-loved performer for more than 20 years, captivated the audience. He was greeted first with a round of applause and then there was a pregnant gap while everyone waited for the genius to start working his magic.

Legend began the performance with a gentle serenade, cutting through the anticipation to touch every heart in the A DOT venue. He performed his songs about love, closeness, and joy, taking his time to transmit each word and musical note so that the audience may do the same. The enduring piano ballad that Legend penned in 2013 for his future wife, Chrissy Teigen, served as his encore. ‘All of me’ is arguably his most well-known and adored song. The audience stood up in response to the love that John was singing about and with, showing respect for what was being offered openly.

The night came to a successful conclusion when Raja Kumari, who had changed quickly into a statue of liberty crown, joined Legend in singing “Just Keep Walking,” the anthem for Walker & Co.’s “Keep Walking” promotion. With Legend’s “All of Me,” the audience was already dancing and delighted to join in on the catchy song that acted like a true anthem, with everyone participating, celebrating, and sharing in the high vibrational energy together.

