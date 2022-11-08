ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

A North Chennai story, ‘Parole’ is about bonding between mother, two sons

NewsWire
Dwarakh Raja’s upcoming action crime drama ‘Parole’, featuring R.S. Karthik in the lead, will revolve around the emotional bonding between a mother and her two sons.

Speaking at a pre-release event called by the unit of the film, actor R. S. Karthik, who plays the lead in the film, disclosed this detail.

He said: “This movie is about the depth of the emotional bond between a mother and her two sons. Stories set against the backdrop of North Chennai are always intense. This film too will be no exception. The concept of this movie will be to the liking of everybody. The film is getting released on November 11.”

Apart from R. S. Karthik, the film also features Linga, Kalpika, Monisha Murali, Vinodhini Vaidynathan, and Janaki Suresh among others.

Politician-actor Nanjil Sampath too spoke on the occasion. He said: “Director Dwarakh Raja has recognised and chosen a unique story and has interwoven it with an engrossing screenplay. Individuals with phenomenal and unparalleled thoughts always succeed in life. Both the film and everyone involved in its creation will succeed.”

For his part, director Dwarakh Raja said: “I thank producer Madhusudhanan for giving me this opportunity. The entire team became a family and bonded so well to create this movie. All the actors in this film clearly understood the essence of their characters and delivered performances accordingly.”

