New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANSlife) In the Indian market, The Campari Group introduces its well-known fusion liqueur “X-Rated”. One of the fastest growing flavoured spirits in Asia, it is renowned for its distinctive bottle form, vivid pink liquid, and sweet and delectable flavour. The ultra-premium vodka used to make X-Rated is sourced from the Champagne and Ardennes regions of France, and it is famous among young, trend-seeking girls as one of the best celebratory drinks.

It is an unusual concoction of ultra-premium French vodka, Sicilian blood oranges, and Brazilian tropical mango and passion fruit juice for a singular flavour experience. The finish is long, smooth, and semi-sweet thanks to the tropical fruit flavour and sharp citrus overtones.

On the occasion of the launch, Daniel Schwalb, Managing Director South East Asia and India for the Campari Group, says “We are excited to expand our India portfolio with the launch of our globally successful fusion liqueur brand, X-Rated. A perfect blend of ultra-premium French vodka and tropical fruit, X -Rated is expected to become the preferred liqueur choice, especially for the discerning women consumers in this country.”

Arnab Ghosh, Marketing Director, Campari India also shares his excitement for the launch “We are ecstatic to debut X-Rated in the Indian market. With this launch, we are looking forward to establishing a strong foot holds in a segment of the market which finds a strong resonance with the millennial consumer.”

This distinctive, vivid pink liqueur is in a good position to take the nation’s increasing cocktail appreciation trend by storm. The ideal way to enjoy it is over ice, straight up, or as a tasty, eye-catching addition to champagne or a delectable cocktail.

Product information

X-Rated is a premium Liqueur made with high quality ultra-premium vodka and tropical fruit juices

The liquid is made of 100 per cent ultra-premium French vodka from Champagne and Ardennes

Our mouth coating flavour is based on blood orange from Sicily in Italy and tropical mango and passion fruits juice from Brazil

The fusion liqueur is made with 100 per cent pure organic fruit juices which is fused with ultra-premium French Vodka in a secret process.

Available in 750 ML

17 per cent ABV

