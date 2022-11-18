“The pandemic arrived, pressing pause on existence around the globe, redefining life as we know it. We were unsure what business-as- usual will look like after this is over. But the unprecedented global crisis aside, many of the changes we see now were already creeping up on us. COVID-19 may have simply sped up their adoption,” Partha Basu, a senior industry leader who has worked in seven industries, both in Fortune 500 organisations like Coca-Cola, Whirlpool, AkzoNobel and Tata Group as well in new initiatives like IFB-Bosch and SpiceJet, writes in ‘Outskill – Future-proofing Your Career in the Post-Pandemic World’ (HarperCollins).

The job market in the post-pandemic world is a different place. Most skills that assured you of a stable career in the pre-pandemic era do not matter any more. In ‘Outskill’, Basu deep dives into what skill sets will make you relevant in the rapidly evolving workplace. As part of his research, Basu has collaborated with forty-five senior leaders from diverse industries to understand their challenges, motivations and skill requirements that will keep them ahead of the curve in their careers.

‘Outskill’ will help you inculcate and internalise qualities such as virtual leadership, digital networking, communication, storytelling, agile leadership, personal branding, coaching and mentoring, among others, to ensure that you master the skills required in the new era with a human touch. Here is the perfect guide that will give you the flexibility, purpose and authenticity to become future-ready.

“We all hear about how organisations are downsizing in the post pandemic era fearing a recession, how technology is taking away jobs . The only way for every professional to stay ahead in the game is to become future ready. Narrated through relevant corporate stories and views from forty-five senior industry leaders ‘Outskill’ will surely help professionals to be ready for a new role, be it within the organization or outside of it,” Basu says of the book.

“The workplace changed post the pandemic. Most skills that assured you of a job or stay in one are not relevant anymore. Partha Basu has done a commendable job in researching and writing ‘Outskill’. The insights he provides will go a long way in ensuring your skill sets are at par with the dynamic and unpredictable job market,” says HarperCollins Executive Editor Sachin Sharma.

Partha Basu has earlier authored five books – ‘Lifescapes: The Long and Short of It’ (2021), ‘Mid-Career Crisis’ (2015), ‘Make It or Break It’ (2012), ‘With or Without You’ (2010) and ‘Why Not!’ (2008). He has delivered lectures in India and abroad, and his articles have been published widely. At present, he is based out of Amsterdam.

20221118-143402