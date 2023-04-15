ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIALIFESTYLE

A perfect gentleman: Ajith helps young mum at London airport, carries her bag

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil Super Star Ajith Kumar has gained appreciation on social media and among people in general after he helped a woman travelling alone with a ten-month-old at Heathrow airport in London.

The husband of the woman said in a social media post: “My wife was travelling from Glasgow to Chennai and was travelling alone with our 10-month-old baby. She had a chance to meet Ajithkumar at London’s Heathrow airport today. She was travelling with a cabin suitcase and a baby bag. This man here not only posed for a photograph but he was a superhuman to carry our baby bag from there until flight, understanding my wife came alone.”

“When my wife resisted, he replied, ‘It is ok. I have two kids. So I know how it feels.’ He carried it all the way along with his cabin suitcase into the flight and he gave it to the cabin crew and ensured that the bag has been placed under my wife’s seat,” he added.

He added that another person who was travelling with Ajithkumar had volunteered to take the baggage but the superstar insisted that he carried the bag himself.

He also posted that a personality like Ajithkumar doing such a thing floored him.

20230415-155204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Varun, Kriti open up about their special bond in ‘Bhediya’

    40 new characters written for ‘Gold’: Alphonse Puthren

    Oscars 2023: ‘Naatu Naatu’ win has father-son duo sharing Oscar glory

    Nikhil Malik was afraid parents won’t support his acting dream