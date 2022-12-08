New Delhi, Dec 8 (IANSlife) Are you having trouble deciding on an ideal wedding gift? After all, this is your moment to show the wonderful couple how much you care. Combine sentiment and style into the ideal wedding present with Timex’s most Fria series. The watches for brides checks all the appropriate boxes, here’s just why:

Timelessness

Your wedding gift should encompass the true sentiment of affection and consideration that you have for the couple. After all, it is the thought that counts!

Price Range  INR 5,795/-

Statement Style

Indians love to celebrate every occasion with style and grandeur. There can be immense pressure on the new bride to look her best on every occasion.

Price Range  INR 5,795/-

Personal Touch

The collection has a variety of colours, shapes, and styles to choose from. Use this as a chance to show the new bride how well you know her by picking out the piece that truly defines her personality.

Price Range – INR 4,995/-

Symbolic Value

In an era of endless deadlines and schedules, it is symbolic of all the colourful times you have spent together and the beautiful times that wait ahead of the rosy beginning.

Price Range – INR 4,995/-

Fusion of Tradition and Modernity

The collection is a fusion of traditional pragmatism and modernity just like the contemporary bride. With its classic Analog dials and trendy band styles, this collection is a must-have for every bride who likes to make gracious yet powerful statements.

Price Range – INR 5,795/-

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20221208-195402