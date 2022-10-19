New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANSlife) Co-Earth, a unique personal care brand created for our planet, was just introduced by cosmetics companies, Colorbar. The company promises environmentally friendly, performance-driven products that are also kind to you and the environment since it fully believes in living in harmony with the Earth and its inhabitants. Its products are backed by the Clean Beauty Promise, which states that they are completely natural, vegetarian, cruelty-free, and toxic-free.

The brand will contribute to nature, save important habitats, and guarantee animals live the lives they rightfully deserve through partnerships with Wildlife Trust of India and Wildlife SOS, two significant conservation groups. One-horned rhinos, Asiatic elephants, bears, leopards, stately Bengal tigers, and other endangered species will all have a sizable portion of each sale go toward conservation efforts.

Speaking on the launch, Samir Kumaar Modi, Founder, Managing Director, Colorbar Cosmetics, said, “Beauty is born in our actions. How we care for ourselves and the world around us.

Today, the world needs us to step up our efforts and make a radical difference for nature to thrive again. We are serious about this cause. The Co-Earth vision includes building a future in which we humans live in perfect harmony with nature and its creatures. All our products are created to benefit your body and admire the nature and wildlife as you buy. We have tied up with leading wildlife organizations in India to bolster rescue efforts for endangered animals.. Each day we look for more wildlife species to take under our wing. Taking the pledge to co-exist ‘For Our Planet’, Colorbar wishes to create a magical change for mother Earth witho Co-Earth.”

The company has selected 67 goods, priced between INR 349 and INR 799, that are for the hair, skin, and body. The following substances, which are enriching, are included in the products: For skin, vitamin C, retinol, apple cider vinegar, charcoal, tea tree, and ubtan; for hair, bhringamla, rice water, onion, almond, and argan; and for the body, aloe vera, charcoal, and tea tree oil.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20221019-144805