New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANSlife) We have noticed a change in the behaviour and viewpoint of the users this year, which came about not long after the fitness industry began to recover following the COVID-19 pandemic. More people than ever understand the importance of health and fitness in maintaining our total well-being on a daily basis. Today’s fitness industry is well-represented by this favourable shift in consumer behaviour.

DATA insights below, determined by the users of Cult.fit spread across 50 cities in India show:

India

. India got 124 per cent fitter in 2022, burning a total of 2486219657k calories

. 26-28 years was the most active fitness age group

. Dance was India’s favourite group workout format, followed by HRX, Strength and Conditioning, Yoga, and Boxing.

. 7 pm to 8 pm was India’s most preferred time slot for working out

. November was the fittest month of the year in 2022

. Tuesday was the most preferred day to work out, with Sunday being the least preferred

City Wise

. Bengaluru has the highest active fitness followers, followed by Hyderabad, Gurugram and Mumbai

. Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Gurugram have the same workout format preference where they prefer to have access to the physical gyms, followed by having dance and HRX workout formats in their membership.

. Mumbai’s most loved workout format is Dance

Gender and Age

. Out of the total active members today, 36 per cent are female

. Approximately 77 per cent of users are less than 35 years old

. Women prefer morning time slots for their exercise and workouts, while male users prefer working out throughout the day with no slot preference

Popular Fitness formats

. Dance Fitness is a popular fitness format, among both males and females

. HRX workouts are popular among most men, while YOGA is among women.

. The Dance and Strength fitness format is popular among users who are less than 30 years old

. Yoga is more popular among users above 30 years old

. Women took 11 per cent more Yoga classes than men.

Other

. Among music played in classes, the song Little Lotto topped the music charts, followed by Gulabi Ankhein

. One user spent 46468 minutes on the Cult.fit app in 2022.

. The longest fitness streak of a user in the year was 355 days.

. India said #WeAreCult 745561 times

