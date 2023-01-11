ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

‘A proud moment for Indian cinema’, says Ahmareen Anjum, Loki of ‘RRR’

NewsWire
0
0

Ahmareen Anjum, who played the role of the tribal girl Loki in the film ‘RRR’, shared her happiness at ‘Naatu Naatu’ getting the Best Original Song trophy at the Golden Globes 2023.

Anjum took to social media and wrote: “This is truly a proud moment for our Indian cinema. I would call this a phenomenal and historic achievement for the cast and crew of the film. And what could be a better accomplishment than our art getting recognition in the highest global arenas?

“I was beaming with joy when I got to know about this achievement and I was praying for this to happen. My heartiest congratulations and best wishes to M.M. Keeravaani Sir, Rajamouli Sir and my entire team of ‘RRR’.”

The actress has also worked in the movies ‘Sir’, ‘Tottaa Pataaka Item Maal’ and ‘Class of 83’.

Sharing her feelings about being a part of SS Rajamouli’s movie, the actress said: “I am glad to be a part of this path breaking movie which has given me so much. In fact, this is not just a movie, but a masterpiece created in India. From the cast to the crew, everyone worked really hard for this magic to happen.

“Our movie also got nominated in the category ‘Best Picture-Non English’, which is an accomplishment for everyone. I consider myself fortunate and lucky to have played a vital role in this film.”

‘Naatu Naatu’ has been choreographed by Prem Rakshith and Chandrabose penned the lyrics, which were set to music by M.M. Keeravaani.

20230111-174803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Actor Avinash Mukherjee puts up BTS footage on YouTube channel

    Filmmaker Arun Vaidyanathan turns his viewfinder on story of 4 children

    ‘Karthikeya 2’ unit gets invite from ISKCON to visit premises

    Vicky Kaushal is back to basics