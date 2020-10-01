A.R. Rahman, Dr Surojeet Chatterji to serve on the jury for Canada’s prestigious Glenn Gould Prize

This year, pioneering artist, musician, composer, film director and Grammy Award-winner Laurie Anderson (United States) will chair the international jury panel for the thirteenth Glenn Gould Prize. The jury also includes renowned pianist and music educator Dr. Surojeet Chatterji (India); Emmy Award-winning actor Tatiana Maslany (Canada); Academy Award-winning composer, singer-songwriter, music producer and philanthropist A.R. Rahman (India), among others.



The Glenn Gould Prize – which has been referred to by composer Philip Glass and others as “The Nobel Prize of the Arts” – is awarded to a living individual for a unique lifetime contribution that has enriched the human condition through the arts. A tribute to Glenn Gould’s artistry and his multifaceted contributions to culture, the prize promotes the vital connection between artistic excellence and the transformation of lives. The life’s work of a Glenn Gould laureate embodies this connection.



Nominees for the international prize hail from a broad spectrum of creative disciplines including music, theatre, writing, film, video, radio, television, recording, technology, architecture and design. Due to COVID-19, the jury will convene virtually on October 14 to deliberate and select the laureate. The winner of the thirteenth Glenn Gould Prize will be announced at a livestream news conference on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Noon EDT.



The winner of the Glenn Gould Prize receives a cash award of $100,000 (CAD) and the Glenn Gould Prize statue by Canadian artist Ruth Abernethy. The laureate’s work is honoured through a series of public events presented the following year. The winner will choose an outstanding young artist or ensemble who embodies creative promise, innovation and career potential to receive the $15,000 (CAD) Glenn Gould Protégé Prize. The recipient of the Protégé Prize will be announced later this year.