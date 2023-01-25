ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

A.R. Rahman gives new spin to ‘Vaishnav Jan To’, says song brought peace to him

The first song from the upcoming film ‘Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh’, titled ‘Vaishnav Jan To’ was unveiled on Wednesday.

The song composed by music composer A.R. Rahman was originally written by Late Narsinh Mehta and has been sung by playback singer Shreya Ghoshal.

The film has been directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and marks his return to cinema after almost a decade.

Speaking about the song, Rahman shared, “Rajkumar Sir is a legend and working on a music for him was a great experience. ‘Vaishnav Jan To’ is also one of the special songs because it was Gandhi Ji’s favourite.”

He further mentioned, “This song brought a sense of peace whenever I worked on it and I am sure it will bring the same peace and love in the hearts of my audience as well.”

The song, presented by Jackky Bhagnani’s record label JJust music, rouses the emotion of patriotism.

Rajkumar Santoshi’s daughter, Tanisha Santoshi shared, “Everything about ‘Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh’ is a treasure I will always cherish. ‘Vaishnav Jan To’ was my first song. Since it is in the Gujarati language I had to prepare for it days in advance. Also, there was an added pressure of the legendary singer Shreya Ghoshal ma’am lending me her vocals along with A.R. Rahman sir’s music so I had to give it my best.”

“The song didn’t have any dance steps obviously so I had to make it as expressive as possible through my emotions and eyes. But all in all, it was an exhilarating experience for me,” she added.

‘Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh’ presents a unique concept of opposite ideologies shared by Mahatma Gandhi and his assassin Nathuram Godse. Presented by Santoshi Productions LLP, the film is a PVR Pictures Release, produced by Manila Santoshi.

‘Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh’ will release in cinemas on January 26, 2023.

