Music maestro A R Rahman took to his social media last evening, May 5, to share the news that his daughter Khatija got married to Riyasdeen Riyan.

The music magician posted a picture of his family posing with the newlyweds and wrote, “May the Almighty bless the couple… thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love @khatija.rahman @riyasdeenriyan #nikkahceremony #marraige.”

Here is the post:

In the picture the bride and the groom are decked up in simple but classy ivory outfits as they posed with Khatija’s family. Riyasdeen, the groom is a sound engineer at Rahman’s A R Rahman Live and he reportedly also hails from Tamil Nadu. A R Rahman and his family also hail from Tamil Nadu.

Soon after he posted the pictures the comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages for the couple. Singer Shreya Ghoshal commented, “Hearty congratulations @khatija.rahman @riyasdeenriyan God bless the beautiful couple.”

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s wife Warda Khan also commented on the post with a simple, “Congratulations, (flower bouquet emojis)”.

A R Rahman is a person who tends to keep it low key so it is not surprising that he celebrated his daughter’s wedding in a low-key manner. The maestro is known as a man of few words and generally lets his music do the talking.

A R Rahman made his music debut in 1992 with the Tamil movie, ‘Roja’. He completes three successful decades in the Indian music industry this year. Rahman was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2000 and Padma Bhushan in 2010 for his contribution to Indian cinema and mainly Indian music, he also has two Grammys to his credit. Rahman has also won two Oscars for Slumdog Millionaire.

Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman has also been involved in the field of music. She sung her first song for a Tamil movie when she was just 14 years old. She has also collaborated with world famous band U2 for a song titled ‘Ahimsa’ and she released a video named ‘Farishton’ on her own YouTube channel in 2020. The message behind the song was about empathy, unity in diversity and women’s empowerment.