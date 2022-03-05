ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

A recurring dream’s been fulfilled: Mari Selvaraj on Vadivelu being part of ‘Maamannan’

One of Tamil cinema’s most loved comedians, actor Vadivelu, will be a part of director Mari Selvaraj’s upcoming film ‘Maamannan’, featuring actors Udhayanidhi Stalin and Keerthy Suresh in the lead.

Posting a picture of himself with actor Vadivelu, who is making a return to the silver screen with ‘Naai Sekar Returns’, director Mari Selvaraj in Tamil tweeted, “A recurring dream has gotten fulfilled. Vaigai Puyal (the title of Vadivelu) is a part of ‘Maamannan’.”

The film, which is being produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies, will have music by A.R. Rahman and cinematography by Theni Eswar.

Both of Mari Selvaraj’s earlier films — ‘Pariyerum Perumal’ and ‘Karnan’ — were critically acclaimed superhits. Therefore, his third film ‘Maamannan’ has triggered huge expectations.

The film, which went on floors on Friday, will also feature another powerhouse performer Fahadh Faasil.

Actress Keerthy Suresh took to Twitter to express her joy on being a part of this project.

She said, “I am super grateful to work with such a brilliant team, starting from the revolutionary Mari Selvaraj sir, Namma Udhay Stalin sir, Nammude Fahadh Faasil, the one & only Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu sir and blessed to be working with the legendary A R Rahman sir once again.”

