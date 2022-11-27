New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANSlife) Astad Deboo, a multitalented, multifaceted national treasure, will have an exhibition called Breaking Boundaries open on the 10th day of December 2022, the second anniversary of his passing.

The all-encompassing show will be presented at Mumbai’s newest transdisciplinary venue, Ice Factory Ballard Estate (IF.BE), an old ice factory that has been converted into a cultural hub and is situated in the city’s financial district.

Thirak, IF.BE’s annual initiative for the performing arts, and specifically for dance, is launched. Each year, Thirak will honour a body of work that has continually pushed the limits of movement and embraced the spirit of movement. In addition to installations that will chronicle his life, starting from his birthplace in Gujarat, Breaking Boundaries will cover the variety of dance forms and narratives that Padma Shri Awardee (2007) Astad Deboo embodied through his work, as well as his associations and contributions to contemporary creative dance. His legacy is full of remarkable moments, including a performance with Pink Floyd in London, a commission by Pierre Cardin, choreographing a piece for the ballet, and more.

Sarita Vijayan, the Program Director of IFBE elucidates: “Dancers embody both roots and wings. Through this showcase, we want to celebrate the impact of movement. From retrospectives to commissioned work, Thirak will bring audiences moving experiences that will both enthrall and empower. In our inaugural year, we are privileged to present Breaking Boundaries – A retrospective on the life of Astad Deboo.” The eight (8) day exhibition, from December 10th to the 17th, has been conceived by the design team at EuMo, led by Gary Grewal and Shanoo Bhatia and curated by Poulomi Das. The exhibition is an inspiring retrospective on the life and work of this most extraordinary artist, and a pioneer of modern Indian dance. For the first time, Astad’s magnetic personality and immense body of work that challenged existing systems and explored multiple dimensions will be unveiled to the world.

