A salon in TN offers free haircuts to differently-abled

A salon in Vellore in Tamil Nadu has been doing yeoman service for the past ten years by providing free military haircuts to the people with disabilities.

The hairdresser and owner of Jayam Salon, A. R. Raja, told IANS: “I don’t want the persons with disabilities to suffer from dandruff and do their haircut for free from my salon. Sometimes I go to their residences and cut their hair. I don’t charge persons with disabilities for my hair-cutting service. We have to give something back to society and this is my way of doing that.”

Raja said that he never makes any person with a disability wait in the salon.

The hairdresser also cuts the hair of people with disabilities on Tuesdays, normally a holiday for hair-dressing salons and hairdressers. Raja said that when normal customers reach his salon on Tuesdays, he politely asks them to come back the next day.

Raja said that he had migrated from Seduvai village near Vellore town to Chennai and had worked with a well-known hair stylist in Chennai, G. Ramesh before opening his own salon in his hometown in Vellore.

