New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANSlife) A new season calls for new styles, new products and new accessories. Take a day out and head to the malls for the latest launches across fashion and lifestyle. To help you out, we have curated hot new drops for the season, here’s what you need to get your hands on:

82 East’s Ashwagandha Bounce moisturiser

82 East is an extension of Deepika Padukone’s journey and experience as a modern woman who is rooted in India but global in her outlook. Formulated by in-house experts, the inaugural skincare line combines time-tested Indian ingredients and powerful scientific compound(s) to offer high-quality and high-performance products. Ashwagandha Bounce moisturiser is a rich yet lightweight moisturiser that is enriched with ashwagandha to restore skin elasticity and sodium hyaluronate for long-lasting hydration. Patchouli Glow sunscreen SPF 40 broad spectrum PA+++ provides protection from the harmful radiation of the sun in addition to protecting skin’s barrier by combining Patchouli leaf extract with ceramides.

82 East’s inaugural products are exclusively available on its D2C website 82e.com.

The Sunstalker, a 3-in-1 Hydrating Mineral Shield

A reliable 3-in-1 solution, Sunstalker helps moisturise, hydrate, and protect your skin at the same time. The Sunstalker also contains ingredients that serve to protect the skin from sunburn as well as other damaging effects of the sun on the skin, such as – Aloe Vera gel, which makes the cream suitable for acne-prone skin as well; Sunkat Korea, a Korean ingredient that has properties to adapt to every skin type and is safe for the babies as well and Clair Blanche ii, one of the best-proven ingredient for skin whitening, brightening, and radiance.

Versace Special ‘His & Her’ Eyewear Collection

The two exclusive styles will be available in havana with brown gradient lenses and feature the iconic Gold Greca on the temple. Both the styles have “Celebrating India” imprinted within the right temple, making these styles special for the Indian market. The two sunglasses will be available in a golden gift box wrapped in a cheerful festive spirit, making it a perfect gifting option for loved ones-be it for festivities, anniversaries, and weddings.

Versace Eyewear, Women _0VE4418, INR 21,390, Versace Eyewear, Men_0VE4421, INR 19,690

The Nykaa SKINRX Ceramide Moisturizers

Enriched with a trifecta of power packed scientific ingredients – Ceramides, Beta Glucans, and Omega 3,6,9, introducing the all new Nykaa SKINRX Ceramide Moisturizers, in day and night variants. Curated for oily and normal to dry skin types, they protect and replenish the lipid molecules to reveal healthy deeply nourished hydrated skin.

Since the skin’s requirements are different during the day and night, the moisturizers are available in 2 variants, each for different skin types:

. Nykaa SKINRX Ceramide Day Moisturizer with SPF 15 for Normal to Dry Skin

. Nykaa SKINRX Ceramide Day Moisturizer with SPF 15 for Oily Skin

. Nykaa SKINRX Ceramide Night Moisturizer for Normal to Dry Skin

. Nykaa SKINRX Ceramide Night Moisturizer for Oily Skin

Winter Essentials By Wellbeing Nutrition

Grandma’s Kadha is an effective and tasty. Made with 13 Adaptogenic herbs, this Ayurveda-inspired drink helps boost immunity and shield you from early symptoms of sickness like cold, cough, and sore throat. Price – 350/-

Plant-based vegan B12 meets folate to help reduce deficiencies, enhance energy levels, improve nerve functions, speed up metabolism, support heart health, and advance cognitive health.

Price – 649/-

Winter skincare essentials with Pure Sense

It’s time to switch to heavy moisturizers and lip balms to keep your winter glowy and fresh. Scroll on to remove any guesswork when it comes to switching to a perfect winter skincare routine with some nourishing products from Pure Sense:

Macadamia Deep Nourishing Body Butter

Macadamia Nourishing Lip Balm

Grapefruit Reviving Day Cream

Relaxing Macadamia deep nourishing body oil

The Moms Co.’s Newly Launched Ceramides Range

The Moms Co., a leading mother, and baby care brand announces the launch of its new range, Natural Ceramides Range – an advanced natural & toxin-free solution to boost skin health. Continuing the tradition of ingredient innovation, this range is enriched with Ceramide – an ingredient proven to fortify the skin’s protective barrier and retain moisture, leaving the skin visibly plump & hydrated.

Ceramides are skin-identical ingredients that are naturally a part of your skin, but ageing, sun damage & other factors eventually deplete them, weakening the skin barrier, and making the skin appear dry, rough, irritated & itchy. When added to your skincare routine, Ceramides act as the perfect skin health boosters that rebuild the skin barrier to prevent visible damage from pollution and other environmental stressors. These also limit moisture loss keeping your skin healthy & hydrated.

The Ceramide range comprises 3 products below mentioned:

. Face Cream

. Face Toner

. Face Serum

BINDU by Shanti Banaras

Inspired by painter SH Raza’s study of The Bindu, this collection of lehengas by Shanti Banaras reimagines the spiritual iconography that became the epicentre of the artist’s universe. In an exploration of circles, triangles, and lines, there lies a contemplation of the source of energy and creation. In Raza’s art, this is interpreted as order and proportion, and in Shanti Banaras’ expression in handwoven Rangkat organza, it is interpreted as one moment in a life of many living moments.

The oldest Indian scholars studied the earth’s centrifugal force, a Bindu, and correlated it to the lifeforce within us; A pinpoint that is both the start and reason for life. In this collection, the Bindu is embraced as the epicentre of a maze of geometric patterns and abstract landscapes. In Raza’s own words, the patterns are, “visible form containing all the essential requisites of line, tone, colour, texture, and space”. The world’s greatest thinkers Pythagoras, Plato, and Plotinus engaged in creativity through these same eternal symbols, each confluence reflecting on life and death. Interpreted in whole they form the very essence of life – Earth and Sky.

Kay Beauty Illuminating Primer Drops

We’re decoding the secret for “Lit-from-within” skin with Kay Beauty’s latest launch – the Illuminating Primer Drops. These gorgeous primer drops are designed to instantly elevate your skin to illuminate, blur pores and fine lines, and leave the perfect canvas with a stunning glow. In line with Kay Beauty’s #MakeupThatKares promise, the formulation is enriched with Hyaluronic Acid that not only smoothens the skin but also keeps it supple, plump and hydrated, inside out.

In just one step, these multi-tasking liquid primers give your skin a super luminous look and a natural glowy base, offering smooth base for makeup application. Lightweight and super blendable, these Illuminating primer drops come in 4 showstopping shades, ideal for all skin tones – ranging from a daytime Rosey Twirl to a sun-kissed Champagne Shimmy, an all glam Golden Twist and a celestial Moonlight Mambo. Inbuilt with light-reflecting particles that leave the skin with a soft focus, the primer gives an illusion of a lit-from-within glow that lasts all day long. The primers actively tackle tired, dull skin, and give your skin a smooth finish.

Organic Harvest’s Amla haircare range

The secret to beautiful hair often lies in healthy ingredients and a good hair care routine, and Organic Harvest’s Amla haircare range offers the best of both worlds. Amla is rich in antioxidants and has anti-ageing properties which help in reversing premature grey hair. It also reduces oxidative stress that triggers hair problems.

The Amla range includes an enriching oil, shampoo, and conditioner with the goodness of organic Indian gooseberry at its core which miraculously keeps dandruff at bay as it controls the oil production and gently cleanses the scalp of dirt and oil.

A leading beauty brand, Organic Harvest has earned laurels for its focus on using top-quality organic ingredients in its offerings. Like all Organic Harvest products, the products in this range are also:

. Paraben free

. Sulphate free

. Mineral oil free

. Vegan

. Cruelty-free

. Gluten free

Protective shield for your general wellbeing this winter!

The colder temps and fewer hours of daylight make it hard to stick to your usual workout routine and can put you in a funk. These seasonal changes pose big challenges to maintaining your general immunity. The dryness of the weather also has an impact on your skin as well as hair. Pure Nutrition with this wide range of winter wellness immunity supplements helps boost immunity as well as protecting your skin and hair:

Curcumin Turmeric Extract – INR 699

The Circle Chronicles from Davines

The Care Chronicles provides targeted care for your hair and scalp in 10 minutes! How you use the masks is entirely up to you: try them individually for targeted results like instant shine or hydration, or multi-mask to get customized care for your roots, lengths and ends. It is resealable and reusable while being perfectly sized for travel!

. The Let it Go Circle- Hydration and softness for hair and scalp

. The Quick Fix Circle- Perfectly hydrated and smooth hair in 3 minutes

. The Spotlight Circle- Gives extraordinary shine

. The Renaissance Circle- Repairs damaged hair, restoring health shine and softness

. The Wake-Up Circle- New energy and volume for stressed hair and scalp

. The Purity Circle- Purifies hair and scalp from impurities of pollution, heavy metals or free radicals

Liquid Eyeliner Kits from POPxo Beauty exclusively by MyGlamm

Get ready to have a shade for every mood with POPxo beauty with the launch of their two new eyeliner kits that have three stunning eyeliner shades in each kit to choose from. Cutely called ‘Issa Vibe’ and ‘Eye Gotchu’, the kits come with colour combinations of blue, pink, red, and black, blue, and green respectively. Anything but basic, these eyeliners are all you need to experiment and make your makeup game quirky. Whether you want to create a bold look, keep it sassy, or add a pop of colour to your eyes, these eyeliners are long-lasting, smudge-proof, and highly pigmented to create the kind of drama you like.

Flex those makeup skills with the dedicated brush applicator that helps draw precise lines that mattify in seconds. Free of toxins, water-resistant, and travel friendly, these kits are perfect companions for all your adventures!

Pinky Goat Launches in India

Known for having amazing lash styles and vibrant packaging, Pinky Goat continues lead the way when it comes to finding the perfect lash for any occasion. All Pinky Goat lashes are handmade, reusable, vegan and are guaranteed to help create the perfect look. Pinky Goat has won many awards including the Global Green Beauty Award for Best Vegan Eye Product in 2021.

Pinky Goat is the go-to brand for all lash lovers and has a massive following among makeup artists and celebrities, who are looking for amazing lash and trend-setting styles for all occasions – from natural to glam and wispy to full volume. Of course, every lash needs the perfect glue and Pinky Goat’s own Black GLUEME is already a favourite across the globe – not only super dark and fast-drying, its gentle formula contains castor and chamomile oils with long-lasting staying power.

Moroccanoil expands body line fragrance offerings in India

The new collection includes a Body Lotion, Hand Wash, and Shower Gel-all available in the signature Moroccanoil scent, Fragrance Originale, as well as five new Moroccan-inspired fragrances. The new offering of products complements the current range of the best-selling Moroccanoil Body collection, which includes Moroccanoil Pure Argan Oil, Shimmering Body Oil, Dry Body Oil, Night Body Serum, and Body Polishing Scrub. Similar to other Moroccanoil products, this collection is infused with the brand’s hero ingredient antioxidant-rich argan oil and other skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid to luxuriously nourish and hydrate. The range of body products is designed with all skin types in mind to enhance and refresh with each use.

Coco Soul’s Anti-dandruff hair care routine

Enriched with the goodness of A1 grade cold pressed coconut oil, this hair oil is highly effective on dandruff. Enriched with the goodness of Neem, Methi seeds, Karanja, Shatavari & Amla, it helps soothe itchy scalp and helps treat dandruff. Regular use of Coco Soul Dandruff Control Shampoo not only helps correct Vata-Kapha imbalance but also maintains a healthy scalp, and fights dryness, dullness & dandruff. The Coco Soul Dandruff Conditioner not only helps correct Vata-Kapha imbalance but also helps deeply condition & soothe dry, itchy scalp.

Coco Soul products can be shopped online on Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, Myntra, Swiggy and www.mycocosoul.com

Nourish Mantra’s Hair Serum for Premature Hair Graying

Premature graying of hair affects 7 out of 10 people globally. Gray hair is a common yet severe concern for many. While people think it’s a sign of aging, it is, in fact, your hair follicles producing less color resulting in depigmentation of the hair strand. It could be influenced by genes, excessive use of chemicals or daily hair products, environmental pollutants, lack of proper diet etc. Not only do people in their 30s or 40s go through this, but even teenagers today can be seen with a few strands of gray!

Addressing this hair concern, Nourish Mantra launches its Rice Water Serum which is a powerful concoction of Arcolys, Rice Water and fenugreek Extracts. It’s a potent formula that not only helps in reversing signs of hair aging but also helps in improving hair quality tremendously. Rice water is an age-old miraculous ingredient that has the power of vitamins & minerals which strengthens hair roots. Arcolys enhances the expression of antioxidants in melanocytes and stimulates melanin synthesis, restoring your natural hair color. Fenugreek extracts, restricts hair fall, treats dandruff, and hair thinning. It is a time-worn source of antioxidants that prevent gray hair & promote hair growth. Available on – nourishmantra.in, INR 1595/-

Summer Somewhere – Afterglow

As party season is quickly approaching, we’re all looking to build the perfect party wardrobe. Whether you’re shopping for a wedding event or a low-key New Year with friends, we have you covered. The new collection titled “Afterglow” is Summer Somewhere’s take on contemporary evening wear. Featuring a wide range of easy-to-style satin pieces that are still true to our classic cool girl aesthetic… but elevated. You will find vintage inspired slip midi dresses, the most flattering mini dresses, and versatile co-ord sets. Every piece can be taken from day to night by simply dressing it up or down making it the perfect transition piece for this holiday season.

All pieces are proudly made from 100 per cent natural fibers that are low impact on the planet. They only use Azo-free dyes (low-impact dyes) that do not contain carcinogenic compounds.

Website: https://www.summersomewhereshop.com/, Price range: INR 5790/- to 7990/-

Schwarzkopf Simply Color and Colour Specialist

Schwarzkopf’s range ensure they cater to every kind of modern beauty consumer with their distinct properties. Colour Specialist, a permanent, fashion forward hair colour infused with Hyaluronic acid, provides extra hydration and moisture retention, along with the unique OmegaPlex technology to deliver 90 per cent less hair breakage.

With Simply Color, enjoy the easy way to colour your grays and get that fashionably tinted hair without ammonia and silicone, with this super clean formula. This revolutionary hair colour which is dermatologist tested, and PPD & PTD-free, breaks all the norms to deliver colour without compromise. Gentle on scalp and visibly healthy hair, make your hair shine with the colour you want.

Price: INR 675/-, 725/-

Luke Coutinho and Ashraf Motiwala’s line of Affirmation Accessories

This curated collection of priceless pieces is instilled with a powerful message. Empowering words have been selected to guide, encourage, heal, and comfort you on your quest toward holistic living. Each word has been chosen wisely after a great deal of care to reflect what they firmly believe in. Love, Hope, Believe, Abundance, Gratitude, Peace, and Faith form an integral chapter in the betterment of your life.

During the journey of discovery, Ashraf chanced upon the universally recognised symbol – Enso, which became the perfect introduction to the creation of India’s first Affirmation Accessory.

Enticing range of Plum BodyLovin’

Vanilla Vibes Body Oil- Not hard to imagine people forgetting all else for this lightweight blend of 9 ultra-nourishing natural oils with soothing vanilla notes. It’s oil your skin needs to look supple, happy and glowing! Trust this oil to be your BFF throughout winters and give your skin the perfect hydration and GLOW! What else does a girl need?

Price- INR 550/-

Shop at- https://plumgoodness.com/products/vanilla-vibes-body-oil?variant9872827359292

Elevate your bathing experience with the latest range of soaps by Phy

Phy Skin Brightening Vitamin C Soap

Presenting Phy’s all-new Skin Brightening Vitamin C Soap. Infused with lemon extracts, this bar makes your skin cleaner & brighter so that you can ‘C’ the glow every day. This product is a powerhouse of antioxidants that helps improve & lighten your skin tone lending radiance a whole new meaning!

Shop now: https://thephylife.com/products/phy-skin-brightening-vitamin-c-soap-cleanses-skin-without-drying-brightens-skin-tone-100-vegan?_pos=1&_sid=db646363c&_ss=r

Price: INR 190/-

Fossil’s latest collection brings fan requests to life – read more to find out how!

You asked, we delivered! After your overwhelming excitement over our April Fool’s prank, we’ve taken the watch concept you raved about and made it a reality. Get a piece of the hottest and most exclusive Gen Z accessory of the year with the NEW Rock Candy Slap Watch!

Flaunt your unique aesthetic with the iconic brightly coloured silicone slap bracelet of the Rock Candy Collection. Combining the best of aesthetic and function, its precise day-date-time operation is housed within a vivid translucent case with polished metal accents. This chic blend of features brings you an unparalleled timepiece that oozes 90s nostalgia. The range is priced at INR 9,495/-

Fixderma introduces three new uniquely formulated body lotions under Fidelia range

The changing climate around us does have a direct impact on our skin making it dull and under nourished which results to flaky and inflamed skin. During such times, it becomes essential for one to take a few extra steps to protect skin and retain moisture. Just like sunscreen need to be applied every single day, come monsoons or winters, body lotions, too, are a skincare essential that should be applied every day, especially during winters.

But there is a lotion for every skin type. Commonly, people end up using a light weight body lotion during summer and monsoon, and a thick, heavy lotion during winters. But every skin type needs a different kind of body lotion to nourish the skin in the right way. Echoing the same sentiment, Fixderma, a leading cosmeceutical brand has recently launched three variants of body lotions for 3 most unidentified and ignored skin types under its popular Fidelia range- Daily moisture body lotion, nourishing body lotion and hydrating body lotion.

Fidelia Hydrating Body Lotion

It is a skin-hydrating and soothing body lotion, which is specifically crafted for very dry, itchy, irritated, and scaly skin. This body lotion is recommended by dermatologists as it helps replenish the natural moisture barrier and boost the skin’s healing function. Enriched with avocado oil and willow bark extract, this pH-balanced body lotion calms itchiness, soothes flakiness, and is best for eczema and atopic dermatitis.

Price: INR 685 /-

Product link: https://www.fixderma.com/products/body-lotion-hydrating

pTron launches statement earbuds with the most unique transparent charging case & movie mode

pTron, the rapidly growing and leading maker of affordable digital lifestyle and audio accessories brand in India, announced the launch of its most uniquely designed true wireless earbuds featuring sleek earbuds packed in an iconic transparent design charging case.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Ameen Khwaja, Founder & CEO, pTron said” “Our statement Bassbuds Nyx is a design and engineering feat unlike any at an unbelievable price point. The product is aesthetically suited for executives and music enthusiasts on the go who are looking to upgrade to gadgets that add to lifestyle and also enjoy exceptional music in a completely new wa”.”

Run, D’n’t walk because Nykaa launches Olaplex on its platform

Nykaa, count’y’s leading beauty and lifestyle destination, launches the much-awaited haircare Olaplex on its platform. A revolution in the haircare industry, Olaplex has quickly became a sensation the world over, paving the way for a completely new category of haircare calle” “bond-building”. With a promise of 100 per cent authenticity, quick delivery, and a strong retail prowess, Nykaa is bringing Olapl’x’s range of 8 products online and to 30 stores, just in time for the Holiday season, so you can flaunt your tresses sans the stress.

Your hair goes through a lot – from bleaching to colouring to blasts of heat. Hair dye, heat styling, and general wear and tear, all create a perfect storm and weaken the bonds. Enter bond-building treatments that can take your hair from dull and fizzy to bouncy, shiny, and strong! So, on to the solution – Olaplex treatments are based around a patented active ingredient that repairs the bonds in your hair fibres that have been damaged.

From No 0-8 each product is given a number, which indicates the order in which they should be used, covering all requirements to treat, maintain & protect the hair. With Olaplex, get hair that is reborn, as it penetrates each strand to improve it from within. Olaplex was the first bond building treatment and remains the best known while their patented technology is continuously changing what is possible for hair.

Damaged hair, don’t care! As Nykaa introduces you to the next level reparative game from Olaplex. The brand will be available on Nykaa.com and select stores across India.

The new Statement Styles of Michael Kors Access Gen 6 Bradshaw smartwatch is here to slay!

An amalgamation of brains and beauty, the Michael Kors Camile Gen 6 smartwatch is here to slay the smartwatch game with fashionable and feisty new styles. Gilded with MK Gen 6 Newness and bringing a dash of glitz and glam to the lives of women who are fashionably fast and on-the-go, these timepieces are thrusted with faster charging, new Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform and next-generation software advancements. With wellness elements like a heart-rate monitor, an SpO2 sensor paired in harmony with your favorite fitness apps to track your holistic lifestyle, making it a superlative wearable watch.

This snazzy selection can be adorned in classic shades of gold, silver, black and chic tints of pink and rose gold that complement the poised and passionate personality of an MK girl. Choose your style, customize your alerts and features, mix and match a dazzling array of dials and straps for a personalized look.

Ranging from INR 22,995 – INR 34,495 the Michael Kors Camille Gen 6 smartwatch is available for purchase with select online and offline retail stores.

Pernia’s Pop-Up Studio

In the midst of Delhi’s design hub lies a decades-old legacy steeped in history and heritage. Indian Handicrafts Emporium is one of the most iconic spaces in the capital. Since it was established in 1967, it has been a bastion of Indian arts and crafts in the vicinity of the towering Qutub Minar.

It is now the destination for celebrating the best of Indian fashion and craftsmanship owing to Pernia’s Pop-Up Stud’o’s (PPUS) newest flagship store. After the stellar success of PPUS’ first store in Mehrauli -located just opposite Qutub Minar – comes the all-new experience centre at Indian Handicrafts Emporium. Sprawling across a retail space of almost 20,000 sq. ft., it is housed in an architectural setting that gracefully juxtaposes heritage with contemporary flair.

NEEDLEDUST launches their Wedding Edit 2022

Celebrating the union of the finest craftsmanship and nostalgic heirlooms, NEEDLEDUST has recently launched NEEDLEDUST Weddings, representing the beauty, softness, and intricate detailing in Indian Weddings. Introducing 6 new eclectic styles, all the juttis are intricately crafted and completed with glistening beads, sequins, zari, and tassels.

The perfect match for all brides-to-be and bridesmaids, the wedding edit by NEEDLEDUST displays a diverse collection of hand-embroidered juttis, showcasing an amalgamation of Indian heritage crafts and modern aesthetics. Handcrafted with finesse and love by their in-house artisans, this wedding season will be incomplete without NEEDLEDUST juttis.

Chloe Rose Naturelle Intense

Chloe introduces rose naturelle intense, formulated with 100 per cent natural origin fragrance, alcohol and water. nothing else. it is vegan and does not contain artificial colorants. rose naturelle intense is a woody rose scent for women with an organic rose at its heart.

A sweet, fresh bergamot makes a debut in the composition. in its wake comes a pure and light neroli with hints of petals; followed by a noble and refined essence of organic rose; a distinctive note tinted with a slightly smoky and vanilla-tinged oak wood upcycled from the timber industry. A base of creamy sandalwood lends fullness, while a touch of cedar steeps the fragrance in a timeless elegance.

Winter Skincare from Amrutam

Skincare is a personal practice. What may suit one may not be the best fit for another. But a common mistake people make with skincare is continuing the same routine across seasons. At the onset of the Vata season, skin issues like cracking, dryness, dullness and roughness are recurrent. It is important to modify the regimen in the winter by adding hydrating lotions and oils to keep dry skin at bay.

The cool air creates the perfect atmosphere to cosy up and indulge in some Abhyanga, also known as self-massage. The numerous benefits of Abhyanga include muscle toning, improved blood circulation, stress relief and calmed nerves, and aiding peaceful and sound sleep.

Amrutam’s Nari Sondarya Oil is infused with Jaitun, Badam and Chandanadi Oil known for their healing and rejuvenating properties. A lightweight formulation, this body oil locks in moisture without making your skin feel sticky or sweaty. Regular application of this oil treats body acne, sun tan and inflammation.

Price – INR 349/-

3 customer favourites that made a comeback to McDonald’s India- North and East menu

McDonald’s India- North and East has been constantly working on numerous areas including its menu. On popular demand, the brand had re-launched its most famous Chicken McGrill burger and Piri Piri seasoning with Fries and McNuggets and most recently, re- launched the Veg Surprise Burger.

Amp-up your look with Rangriti’s fall winter collection

Rangriti has become the essence of fusion fashion with fabulous pieces that will make you want more. With the change in season approaching, upgrade your wardrobe with the Fall/Winter collection by Rangriti. It offers a curated range that reflects the needs and aspirations of the masses.

Every year Rangriti has added to their collection according to the latest trend.Rangriti has stylish woolen wear which is available in 50+ styles. Specially knitted styles from rangriti has been a demand to the season. It adds a contemporary touch to your winter look this season. Each piece is comfortable to wear and lends an opulent look making them a must have for any wardrobe. You can stay warm as well while looking extraordinary in winters. This collection is primarily dominated by Kurtis, Kurtas, Palazzos, Pants & Skirts, suit sets and many more to choose from.

Blackberrys-Fit For The Big Day

With the wedding season just around the corner, Blackberrys Presents “FitForTheBigDay”

The well-known and trusted menswear brand, Blackberrys, launched their latest campaign “FitForTheBigDay”, in celebration of their newest wedding collection. This exclusive line has been designed with the quintessential man in mind – featuring a range of seasonal hues and styles that are sure to make any groom and gro’m’s gang look the best on their big day.

For the past 30 years Blackberrys has been a trusted name in menswear and enabling Indian men on their success journey and this campaign is designed to uphold that reputation.

AMAMA Jewels launch BAHAAR, a bridal symphony of colors & flowers

AMAMA Jewels, have recently launched its latest bridal collection Bahaar, which is inspired by the magnificence, purity, and gentleness of flowers and is an ode to new beginnings. The symphony of these colors and the beautiful silhouettes of the flowers come together beautifully to create a sustainable collection that is in itself a modern twist on traditional floral bridal jewelry.

Bahaar captures the visual grandeur through delicate pearls, bugle beads, stones, dabka, sequins, and colorful threads. The elegance of Pink, the purity of white, the warmth of yellow, and the serenity of blue all have their stories to tell in this collection. These refreshing and fun accessories are designed keeping in mind the transitional ability, from your own wedding to your best friend’s wedding. These would most likely be a sweet reminder for the bride and her tribe for years to come.

SCENTIDO Niche Perfumery, with their unique set of fragrances from across the world; Now Available at Select CITYWALK!

Presenting the finest collection of perfumes from around the world, SCENTIDO is the haven that will truly capture your senses. Bringing the artistry of master perfumery and showcasing the finest range of niche fragrances, SCENTIDO, India’s first niche perfume boutique, opens doors at Select CITYWALK. This will be the brands second store in the capital. The first store for the brand is located at Khan Market, a prime location in New Delhi. Across India, the brand is available at different locations; Phoenix Palladium Mall and the T2 International Airport (Domestic Departure) in Mumbai, Quest Mall – Kolkata and Elante, Nexus Mall – Chandigarh.

You can step into their boutiques across the country and experience a multi sensational wonderland! The brand is also available online and retails through their website.

Anveya Launches Colorisma: India’s First Temporary 1-Wash Hair Color Makeup

Add some drama and give your hair a big bang vibe with Anveya’s latest drop- Colorisma 1- Wash Temporary Hair Makeup. This party season, along with face makeup, it’s time to get your Hair Makeup on with these vibrant pop of temporary hair colors from Colorisma. Take your pick from Summer Pink to Euphoria Blue, From Disco Platinum to Champagne Gold and get ready to channel the inner glamour diva in you. It’s time to say goodbye to boring hair as Anveya launches game-changing, washable makeup for hair. This is great for those who love switching up hair colors and don’t want to commit to the same color for long. These colors can help you flaunt different styles with Highlights, Streaks, under-lights, money pieces, buzz cuts, dip dyes, peek-a-boos, color blocks and much more to go with your look.

Colorishma Hair Colors from Anveya are very simple to use, do not harm hair, and are available in four different shades to suit any mood. The product application process simply takes two minutes, and no technical expertise is required. The best thing about these colors is that they are devoid of chemicals and bleaches so hair does not get damaged since they stain the outer layer of the hair with pigment. It doesn’t penetrate into the roots or hair pigment, thus making it safe to use.

Kaya launches #BridesOfKaya ahead of wedding season

Every bride wants to look her best on her wedding day. Her wedding is perhaps one of the most special days of her life and looking the part comes with just as much thrill and excitement.

However, brides often neglect their beauty prep in the midst of all the other arrangements that take priority. Make up artists and hair stylists use heavy chemicals and for the various events related to the wedding on the bride’s hair & skin to help achieve that picture perfect look. Add to this the heated tools used to style the hair, the harsh lighting, and the erratic sleep & meal schedule – all contribute to causing serious harm to the bride’s hair and skin.

But worry not, that’s where Kaya steps in – your most essential pre-bridal prep step. With Kaya’s expertise driven by 70+ strong dermats into curating custom packages to create the strongest and fittest skin and hair health that prepares the bride to endure any stress from her make up and strong hair products on her D Day shenanigans.

In line with Kaya’s inclusive beauty purpose – Beautiful is You, their campaign beautifully called #BridesOfKaya celebrates the gorgeousness of each unique bride complete with all her charming quirks et al!

Kiara X Kimirica: Together, have partnered to write a new chapter in Kimiri’a’s love story.

Kimirica is a luxurious personal care brand that curates its products with the finest detail and care. Their thoughtfully designed self-care experiences combine the goodness of nature with science-led innovation, and now their partnership with Bollywood celebrity Kiara Advani will allow patrons to purchase the products that have captured the celebrity’s heart.

Every 2 seconds, a Kimirica product is used somewhere across the globe, thanks to their presence in numerous luxury hotels and resorts like Leela, Hyatt, Fairmont, Marriott Group, Radisson Group, and many more. It’s truly a brand made in India & loved globally. Now with retail stores in over 30+ locations in India and a presence in over 25+ countries across the globe, it’s easier to experience these luxurious products for yourself, which is just how Kiara herself came to know and love the brand.

Winter Essentials From Nourish Mantra

The season of sweaters and mufflers is approaching, skin takes a toll? As the humidity drops, the air becomes dry and moisture is drawn from the skin, necessitating extra care. Natural products should be used to treat winter skin and provide rejuvenation during the winter season. These provide a wide range of effective solutions for protecting our skin and keeping it moist, soft, and smooth.

Mystic Indian Rose lotion

This luxurious skin lotion is infused with the essence of the coveted Indian Rose, which imparts a lustrous sheen to the skin. Gotu Kola, Moringa and Indian Ginseng extracts are whipped into the buttery base of Shea Butter creating a perfect skin potion that nourishes, combats skin dryness and leaves a dewy velvet finish.

Price- Rs 975/-

PLAYGO DURA: Premium-designed TWS at affordable price from PLAY

Keeping in mind the evolving communication and music needs of India’s youth, PLAY has added another new innovative, Made-in-India, TWS to the PLAYGO series – PLAYGO DURA. Staying true to its name, the ingenious-designed PLAYGO DURA, offers straight 30 hours of PLAYtime with about 10 hours on a single charge of the buds. Enabled with fast charging capabilities, consumers can juice upto 5 hours of audio in just 10 minutes of charging.

PLAYGO DURA sports premium looks with an in-ear design, ensuring that the user experiences zero ear-fatigue even for long wear or while doing the daily gym routine. The PLAY proprietary Enhanced Bass Extra Loud (EBEL) drivers, well positioned Microphone provides for HD sound quality and finally the Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology ensures a hassle free audio, even in the most boisterous Indian environment. The value it brings to the Indian consumers is not only to enjoy a bass-filled music experience but also seamlessly attend to the work calls even while being in crowded streets or cafes.

Coupled with all this is a well-integrated firmware which can invoke voice -assistants and also seamless wireless connectivity courtesy the use of latest Bluetooth technology. The TWS also supports Type-C charging and offers highly intuitive touch controls for smooth functioning. For the demanding consumers, you can also control the audio level from the buds itself while keeping your smartphone in the pocket.

Monin India launches ‘Le Crush de MONIN’

MONIN, the premium French brand, an innovative flavour solutions creator and trusted partner for hospitality professionals all over the world, has announced the launch of a new product category, Le Crush de MONIN, specially curated for the Indian market. It comes in three amazing flavours: Mango, Strawberry and Pineapple.

Through this new addition of flavours to its portfolio, MONIN promises to bring greater choices for bartenders, baristas, pastry chefs, ice-cream makers, culinarians, and at-home mixologists. Now, they have the chance to ‘Crush it with MONIN’, and embrace the rich and refreshing flavours of every season.

Le Crush de MONIN is a non-GMO, vegan, and gluten-free product range curated specifically to cater to the diverse Indian palette. It contains 35 per cent of Real Fruit Content along with real pieces of fruit. So, whether it is a fresh batch of cupcakes, a scrumptious homemade dessert, a drool-worthy topping for ice cream, or a funky cocktail, Le Crush de MONIN crushes can add a fruity punch to any drinks or dessert session. Each crush is specially made with carefully-picked and freshly-stored mangoes, strawberries, and pineapples, and comes with the assurance of authenticity and quality associated with the MONIN name.

L’Opera Introduces CISK Alcohol-Free Beer from Malta’

L’Opera introduced today the CISK 0.0, Non-Alcoholic Lager imported from Malta in all its outlets across Delhi NCR.The launch was marked at an event in the presence of H.E. Reuben Gauci High Commissioner of Malta and the Founding Family at L’Opera’s Salon de The at GK2 Main Market. In attendance were a selected number of guests who celebrated this new addition to the offering of L’Opera.

CISK 0.0 Alcohol-Free Beer, 100% Flavour and 0 per cent Alcohol, was only recently introduced in 2021. It is fermented with the same ingredients as a CISK Lager but later is stripped off all its alcoholic content. Hence, one gets to enjoy the same malty and fruity finish without the presence of any alcohol. One can happily drink this during office hours, before driving or in the evening with family and friends.

Christmas rings in early for M&S customers!

Marks & Spencer is giving their customers every reason to start the holiday season early this year. Within a month of launching the revamped customer loyalty program ‘Sparks,’ the retailer has given away over 315 free shopping carts to customers pan India, who signed up for ‘Sparks’ loyalty program.

The international loyalty program, which will extend special customer loyalty benefits to millions of M&S customers worldwide, was announced at the end of October 2022 across India, as well as the brand’s 25 targeted online markets, including the United States and Australia.

Fazer from Finland launches its confectionery product range in India

Fazer, one of Fin’and’s oldest confectionery companies, has partnered with Aberdeen Group to launch its wide range of chocolate and confectionery brands in the Indian market. The company’s popular bestsellers such as Karl Fazer, including the legendary Karl Fazer Milk Chocolate “Fazer “Blue” and Geisha pralines will be available to Indian chocolate lovers via Aberdeen Group’s network of distributors including major retail outlets, airport stores & e-commerce platforms.

Founded in 1891, Fazer is one Finland’s oldest and largest food companies operating in the area of bakery, confectionery, non-dairy, and plant-based food products. The company is present in eight countries and exports its products to more than 40 countries worldwide.

Fazer’s bestselling confectionery brands include Karl Fazer Milk Chocolate “Fazer “Blue” and Geisha pralines. In 2022 Fazer Blue, Finland’s most loved chocolate, which first went on sale in 1922, is celebrating its 100 years anniversary. Karl Fazer’s golden signature and the blue wrapper have been the emblem and quality guarantee of milk chocolate from the very beginning. Geisha chocolate was launched in 1962. This chocolate was born out of the idea of combining Mimosa, a popular crispy filling from a Japanese bakery product, with Fazer’s esteemed and well-known milk chocolate. Success was assured from the very first moment. Geisha is Fazer’s international bestseller.

