A small town singer inspired ‘Mirzapur’s’ Beena Tripathi, reveals Rasika Dugal

Actress Rasika Dugal, who is known for ‘Humorously Yours’, ‘Delhi Crime’ and ‘Mirzapur’, spoke about the inspiration behind her role of Beena Tripathi in the crime-drama show ‘Mirzapur’.

In the show, the actress essays the character of a sensual woman, who despite her simple way of dressing oozes charm and sensuality.

Reflecting on the preparation process, Rasika said: “Initially, I was nervous.I wondered if I would be able to pull off the part. I thought maybe the role was more suited for someone more voluptuous or stereotypically ‘sexy’.”

She further mentioned: “However, a memory of a young girl I met at a party years before I was to start work on Mirzapur became my inspiration. She was from a small town, dressed in a simple pair of jeans and a T-shirt. She was a singer. Otherwise she looked like a shy young girl but the moment she started to sing, she transformed into a sensual, stunning woman who commanded your attention. That image stayed in my mind and became my inspiration.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rasika recently completed shooting for the third season of ‘Mirzapur’ which is due to release this year. She has explored diverse genres and portrayed different roles in her upcoming projects – ‘Adhura: Supernatural Thriller ‘, ‘Spike: Sports Drama,’ ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli: Black Comedy Thriller,’ ‘Fairy Folk: Improv Comedy,’ and ‘Little Thomas: Dramedy.’

